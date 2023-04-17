What is the Lego Taylor Swift ‘Lover’ House?

These days, Lego is not just for fans of superheroes, Harry Potter, and space wizards. Even the most franchise-free adult can find something to love in the form of the plastic bricks, and now the Dutch company is about to feel some Taylor Swift love as well.

For those unaware, a proposal for the toymaker to produce a set based on the house from Swift’s “Lover” song — released as part of the album of the same name in 2019 — recently passed the first review stage on the company’s Lego Ideas website. Here, people can submit their own plans for different sets they would like to see made and, if enough people indicate interest, a potential project goes into review. From here, it can still be rejected due to having themes relating to alcohol, sex, drugs, religious references, post-World War II conflict, or first-person shooter games. If it survives this, Lego refines the idea and then produces it commercially.

Creators get a credit, one percent of all the item’s net sales, and 10 copies of the final set. Other projects in this stage right now include one for the now-defunct One Direction boy band, the farmhouse from the Stardew Valley video game, Bikini Bottom from SpongeBob SquarePants, and even a piece from the Gilmore Girls television show. Existing Lego Ideas sets touch on franchises like Home Alone, Seinfeld, and Hocus Pocus, so the Swift house and its peers do have potential.

Whatever the case, some of Swift’s fans are pleased, while, for others, the figures included in the concept are a little offbeat.

Another fan of the white Beyonce (in that she has a weird group of cult-like supporters) says she is connected to the person who initially designed the concept and it took around 30 hours to produce — and any support for it would be immensely appreciated.

With 10,000 people backing it now, it certainly has achieved this. On the official page, several hope it will be affordable if it does get made, and Lego representatives say the piece will be in review for several months. It currently has about 2,500 pieces, can be displayed, and also has a removable roof and open front for playability with a total of seven miniature figures. Swift — who is currently on tour — does not appear to be aware of the idea as of this story’s filing, but in the past has indicated an openness to the beloved bricks as she has performed Ed Sheeran’s song “Lego House” on tour with him in London years prior.