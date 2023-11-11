What is the name of Gordon Ramsay’s newborn sixth baby?

The 'World's Angriest Chef' has already picked the most perfect name. Well, of course he did!

It is hard to imagine the other side of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and accept that reducing aspiring chefs to a puddle of tears isn’t his only love. But the surprise announcement of the birth of his and his wife Tana Ramsay’s baby no. 6 has once again reminded us that above everything else, Gordon is one loving husband and doting father.

Till Nov. 7, 2023, Gordon was the father of five children, but on Nov. 8, on his 57th birthday, the host of Hell’s Kitchen welcomed his sixth baby and third son, Jesse James Ramsay.

But what is the inspiration behind the name? Jesse James the daring and legendary outlaw who went up against the Union Soldiers in the 1800s or Jesse James, the reality TV show host of Monster Garage? Well, unless Gordon screams or spells it out for us, we will remain clueless.

Gordon shared the happy news on Instagram four days later, on Nov. 11, making the surprise announcement of his son’s birth and celebrating his arrival in the “Ramsay brigade.” With the birth of Jesse, four-year-old Oscar Ramsay is no longer the youngest member of the family.

And you know what the coincidence is? Yes, yes, I just shared that Jesse Ramsay took birth on his father’s birthday. Nope, the bigger connection is that now Jesse, Gordon, and Tilly Ramsay (the third Ramsay daughter) share the same birthday – she was born on Nov. 8, 2001. While Tilly went on to become a chef, only time will tell if Junior Ramsay will also follow in his father’s footsteps and become the next person to utter “idiot sandwich.”