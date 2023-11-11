Who is Tana Ramsay, Gordon Ramsay’s wife, and what’s her age?

We turn now to the world of celebrity marriages, and more specifically, to the person who looked at Gordon Ramsay, a man most famous for screaming at people, and thought “Yes. That. Forever.”

Born Tana Hutcheson on Aug. 23, 1974, the woman who would one day be Gordon Ramsay’s loving wife began life in Croydon. According to The Guardian, who dubbed her “Britain’s other domestic goddess,” she was raised on a farm, helping her father with the family business before pivoting to teaching school.

Tana met Ramsay when she was 18, working part-time at a restaurant while she was in school. Ramsay, a friend of the head chef, struck up a relationship with her that stuck, and in 1996, at 22 years old, Tana became Mrs. Ramsay, celebrating the marriage with a trip to Hawaii.

The couple has since welcomed a hockey team’s worth of children, with a wild spread of ages. Their first, Megan Ramsay, was born in 1998, and fraternal twins Holly and Jack joined the following year. A daughter, Matilda, was born in 2001, followed by Oscar in 2019, while their most recent bundle of joy was ushered into the public eye on Instagram in 2023 on Nov. 8 – Gordon Ramsay’s birthday. Named Jesse James Ramsay, the surprise new addition to the Ramsay household was, as pointed out by any number of followers in the comments section, born with a resting “call-someone-an-idiot-sandwich” face.

Giving up teaching after the birth of Megan, Tana Ramsay has kept herself busy. Now 49, she’s released four cookbooks of her own, co-starred in the CBBC series Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, and given her name and services to the Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation, helping to fund children’s health charities.