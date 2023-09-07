What is the viral ‘guy punches kangaroo’ video mentioned in ‘Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs?’

Previously canceled comedian Shane Gillis is getting absolutely dragged by the southern half of the globe. The 35-year-old is no stranger to controversy but probably hasn’t been embroiled in a controversy so strange. Gillis’ recent Netflix stand-up special has enraged much of Australia after the comedian took aim at the entire country during the first few minutes of his special.

After proclaiming America’s superiority as “number one” — but covering the country’s overwhelming issue with gun violence — he takes aim at Australia generously describing it as a country that “might be number two.” But Gillis frames it with the utmost respect.

“It’s just a whole country doing nothing. That’s what I like about them. They’re just down there – zero exports, creating nothing.” According to the comedian, the only export the country has is, “just that YouTube video of that guy punching that kangaroo in the face.”

The viral kangaroo video

The viral video in question is over six years old and shows an Australian man going toe-to-toe with a kangaroo. The marsupial is at least six feet tall and is tightly gripping one of the man’s dogs by its neck by holding onto a protective harness. According to those involved in the incident, the dogs were following the scent of several pigs in the area when they accidentally ran into the buck kangaroo. Like any dog-lover, the owner is quick to run to the rescue and get the animal’s attention. Luckily for both him and the dog, the owner’s quick thinking and solid punch stunned the marsupial long enough for the dog to escape. It’s got some serious “crikey-core vibes,” and is probably one of the most Australian things to grace the internet.

Kangaroos are common in the outback of Australia – arid grasslands that make up the interior of the continent. The species is so prevalent that a hunting season is designated each year to help cull populations. The kangaroo is the largest marsupial on Earth, growing to be 200 pounds (90 kg) and up to 6 feet tall (2 meters). Males are the largest and can have a punch force of about 275 pounds of pressure, the same as that of an adult human. It’s the kangaroo’s kick that is the most dangerous. The force behind a kangaroo’s kick is roughly the equivalent of being drop-kicked by a martial arts expert! Combine the kick force with the animal’s sharp claws and it’s a recipe for evisceration.

The video plays like an Australian horror-comedy and caused plenty of stir overseas when it first appeared. Those animal lovers unfamiliar with the dangers the marsupials pose were worried for the ‘roo’s wellbeing, assuming the herbivore was completely non-lethal. Australians were quick to set the record straight, praising the man for his quick thinking and pointing out that man and dog were in more danger than the animal.

Gillis’ jokes aren’t the most problematic the comedy world has ever seen, but if he keeps digging at his neighbors down under, he might just have to contend with a kangaroo-style swift kick in the pants.