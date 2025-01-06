What was ‘Drag Race’ winner The Vivienne’s cause of death?

Over New Years weekend, news began making rounds that celebrity drag artist James Lee Williams — popularly known as The Vivienne — had died. Sadly, this devastating information was soon confirmed by Williams’ publicist Simon Jones in an Instagram post.

The post also boldly asserted that no further information would be coming from the family regarding the celebrity entertainer’s sudden death: “We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.” This has left many people stumped as to what might have led to The Vivienne’s passing. They were 32 years old.

A thrilling career marked with numerous highs

The Vivienne achieved global popularity after being crowned winner of the first season of Emmy award-winning reality TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK in 2015. They also competed on series 15 of Dancing on Ice in 2023 where they placed third, and starred in the all-winner’s season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7. The Vivienne was also part of a very recently concluded theater production of The Wizard of Oz. With so much talent coursing through their veins, The Vivienne was also slated to star on another musical production: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, portraying the Child Catcher.

Public reactions and tributes

Born in April 1992, and raised in Colwyn Bay, North Wales, The Vivienne left her hometown for Liverpool in 2008 to pursue her craft, before sashaying her way into international popularity. The unfortunate news of their passing has since led to an outpouring of grief among fans, fellow co-stars and the international drag community at large. Drag Race originator and super star artist RuPaul Charles wrote on social media: “With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne—an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being..”

The Viv also received a written tribute by ex-husband David Ludford and posted on Instagram: “My heart is shattered!!! 😭😭…This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria!!…we literally went through and did so much together it was like a whirlwind and I wouldn’t have changed the time we spent together for anything In The world!!!…I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we was together, we was husbands and you was the biggest part of my left for such a long time!…”

How did The Vivienne die?

https://t.co/LAmfD5Tw7E has removed this article but this was The Vivienne's cause of death 😭 #RIP pic.twitter.com/c194ihVTMO — + (@ASlANB0Y) January 6, 2025

As stated earlier, there is very little likelihood we will receive an explanation as to how The Vivienne lost their life. The Cheshire police who were called to their Chorlton-by-Backford address near noon on Sunday have also reported that there were “no suspicious circumstances” found. However, there are a few details, such as a deleted Birmingham Mail post, that have led many to believe The Vivienne’s death was due to drug-related complications. This is only speculation and should not be taken as fact.

The Vivienne has spoken and even routinely joked about her past struggles with substance addiction, particularly ketamine; however, they also mentioned this was a habit they had quit since at least seven years ago with the help of their ex-husband. Up until their tragic passing, The Vivienne’s legacy remained that of an influential figure in the drag community, one who helped mentor other members of the drag community while also actively performing. Offstage and in real life, Williams had much of the same friendly humor, but with a gentle confidence that helped conceal most of their personal struggles. There is no question they will be dearly missed.

