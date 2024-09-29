What was Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death?

On Sept. 28, 2024, Drake Hogestyn, best known for his role as John Black on Days of Our Lives, passed away at 70 years old, one day before his 71st birthday.

Recommended Videos

Hogestyn began his role as John Black in 1986, becoming a mainstay of the series with a brief hiatus from 2009 to 2011. His character’s revelation as the assumed-dead Roman Brady, following plastic surgery and memory loss, was a significant plot point in the show’s history.

Although Hogestyn’s acting career was impressive, it should be mentioned that his journey to fame followed a non-traditional route. Born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 1953, Hogestyn initially pursued a career in baseball. He attended university on a sports scholarship, majoring in microbiology and applied sciences with aspirations of eventually becoming an oral surgeon. His athleticism even caught the attention of major league teams, with both the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees showing interest.

However, fate had other plans. An injury in 1977 cut short Hogestyn’s baseball dreams, leading him to pivot toward entertainment. This career change turned out to be a lucky move for him as he was chosen from a group of 75,000 candidates to participate in Columbia Pictures’ talent search program. After completing their training, Hogestyn made his television debut in 1982 with CBS’s Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and never looked back.

How did Drake Hogestyn die?

His cause of death was confirmed to be pancreatic cancer. The official statement, released through the show’s social media accounts, revealed that Hogestyn faced this challenging diagnosis with remarkable strength and determination. Despite his valiant efforts, the actor ultimately succumbed to the disease, passing away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

The soap opera community has faced other losses in recent years. Tyler Christopher, another Days of Our Lives alumnus, died at 50 in 2023 due to a cardiac event. While some speculated about various causes, including unfounded theories about COVID-19 vaccines, it’s important to note that Christopher had been open about his struggles with alcohol abuse and bipolar disorder. Similarly, viewers mourned the loss of John Aniston, father of Jennifer Aniston, who died in 2022 at the age of 89.

It’s hard to imagine Days of Our Lives without Drake Hogestyn. We’ve grown up watching him portray one of the greatest characters in John Black and in one of the most iconic romances in soap history. As great as John was, Drake the person was greater. 🥺#DAYS pic.twitter.com/jI8WDyAAs4 — ryan w (@SourceRyan) September 29, 2024

Hogestyn’s death adds to the recent cast changes in the long-running soap opera. Days of Our Lives, which premiered in 1965 and has aired over 14,000 episodes, is known for its revolving door of cast members. The show’s 59th season, currently airing, has seen several departures and additions.

Nadia Bjorlin, who played Chloe Lane since 1999, left in October 2023. John-Paul Lavoisier, portraying Philip Kiriakis since 2015, also exited that month. Martha Madison, who played Belle Black since 2004, departed last year.

Other exits include Brandon Beemer (Shawn-Douglas Brady), Aketra Sevillian (Talia Hunter), Camila Banus (Gabi Hernandez), Peter Porte (Dimitri Von Leuschner), Jamie Martin Mann (Tate Black), Ashley Puzemis (Holly Jonas), and Emily O’Brien (Theresa Donovan).

Screengrab via @drakehogestyn/Instagram

The show has also welcomed new faces. For instance, AnnaLynne McCord, known for her role in the “90210” reboot, joined the cast as Marin. Leo Howard also stepped in to play Tate Black in April 2024. Additionally, Blake Berris and Emily O’Brien returned to their roles as Nick Fallon and Gwen Rizczech, respectively.

Hogestyn’s passing marks the end of an era for Days of Our Lives. His portrayal of John Black spanned decades, earning him a dedicated fanbase. As the show continues its long-running narrative, Hogestyn’s absence will undoubtedly be felt by both cast members and viewers.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy