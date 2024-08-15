Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo montage of Gena Rowlands during the 17th Annual Savannah Film Festival in 2014 and of her performance in 'A Woman Under the Influence'.
Photos by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD/via Faces Distribution
Category:
Celebrities

What was Gena Rowlands’ cause of death?

One of the coolest ladies to ever work in film has left us.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Aug 15, 2024 07:55 am

Gena Rowlands, one of the great actors of her generation and a pioneer of independent filmmaking alongside her first husband John Cassavetes, died, aged 94 on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Recommended Videos

Rowlands was famous for her portrayal of complex, troubled women in Cassavetes’ films, which they funded together in a bid to break free from the demands and artistic shortcomings of Hollywood studios. To a younger audience, the late actress is likely best known for playing an older version of Rachel McAdams‘ character in The Notebook, but her greatest performance is largely considered to be her Oscar-nominated turn in 1974’s A Woman Under the Influence, where she played a woman troubled by the cages of the modern housewife role.

Another Cassavetes picture, 1980’s Gloria, brought Rowlands her second Best Actress Oscar nomination, but she only took the golden statuette home in 2015 when she was given an Honorary Academy Award for her brilliant career. She dedicated her speech to one of her idols, Bette Davis, with whom she shared the screen in the 1979 made-for-TV film Strangers. Rowlands’ later television roles would earn her eight Emmy nods and three wins. She also won two Golden Globes, from eight nominations. Her last role was as a retired woman looking for dance classes in 2014’s Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks.

How did Gena Rowlands die?

American actress Gena Rowlands, UK, 17th October 1968.
Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Gena Rowlands’ direct cause of death isn’t known, but in June 2024 her son and The Notebook director, Nick Cassavetes, said, on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary, that his mom, much like her character, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease for five years and was in “full dementia.” She passed away at her home in Indian Wells, California surrounded by her close family.

Rowlands’ mother and fellow actor, Lady Rowlands, also struggled with the disease which made the Oscar nominee nervous about taking on the role of Allie in the Nicholas Sparks silver screen adaptation. She told O Magazine at the time, “I went through that with my mother, and if Nick hadn’t directed the film, I don’t think I would have gone for it—it’s just too hard. It was a tough but wonderful movie.”

Rowlands is survived by her three children with Jonh Cassavetes, all actor-directors, Nick, Alexandra, and Zoe, her grandchildren, and her second husband Robert Forrest, whom she married in 2012.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.
linkedin