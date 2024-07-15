Image Credit: Disney
What was Shelley Duvall’s net worth?

How much worth had the star of The Shining and Popeye amassed?
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 15, 2024 03:35 am

Hollywood icon Shelley Duvall has died. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at 75 due to complications related to diabetes. She’ll be sorely missed.

Duvall appeared in many memorable movies across her career, including Annie Hall (1977), The Shining (1980), Popeye (1980), Time Bandits (1981), Roxanne (1987), Suburban Commando (1991), and Home Fries (1998). In the years leading to her death, she had been largely absent from the big screen but made her comeback in the 2023 horror drama The Forest Hills. On television, her credits included the likes of The Twilight Zone, L.A. Law, Frasier, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters. She also created, wrote, executive produced, and hosted Shelley Duvall’s Bedtime Stories for 14 episodes in 1992 and 1993.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 7, 1949, she passed away in Blanco, in her home state, on July 11, 2024, just four days after her 75th birthday. But how much was the talented and hugely underrated actress worth when she died?

How much was Shelley Duvall worth when she died?

Shelley Duvall in The Forest Hils
Image via My Way Pictures

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shelley Duvall’s net worth was $500,000 when she died (though other websites suggest it could have been up to $5 million).

Duvall is survived by her partner of 35 years, musician Dan Gilroy, who told The Hollywood Reporter, “My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley.”

Duvall’s life and career will be remembered with fondness by many. May she rest in eternal peace.

