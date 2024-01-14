What was ‘The Honeymooners’ Trixie star, Joyce Randolph’s cause of death?

There are shows and their characters that talk up a storm but serve nothing memorable. And then there is Trixie Norton, famously played by Joyce Randolph, in the mega-popular 50s sitcom, The Honeymooners. Sadly, the last living reminder of the show’s legacy passed away on Jan. 14, 2024.

Despite being one of the four prime protagonists of one of the greatest comedies ever, Randolph had fewer lines and a lot less to do as Thelma “Trixie” Norton, wife of the wacky sewer worker Ed Norton (played by the late actor-comedian Art Carney). But Randolph made the character her own, every frame she appeared in stealing focus from other characters.

The “Classic 39 episodes” — the number of episodes that starred Randolph, Carney, Audrey Meadows, and Jackie Gleason — ended in 1956. The Trixie actress almost never played the most famous role of her career again (the exception being a 1991 episode of Hi Honey, I am Home!), though the characters (with new faces) were brought back to life time and again by series creator Gleason. But the “classic” episodes were classic for a reason, and Randolph remained the sole surviving member of that exceptional wonder after Gleason, Carney, and Meadows sadly passed away in 1987, 2003, and 1996 respectively.

How did Joyce Randolph die?

Her son, Randolph Richard Charles, shared with TMZ that the actress passed away in her sleep. The inevitable effects of old age had made it impossible for her to walk and she had been in hospice care. Even though playing Trixie Norton was both a blessing and a curse for the actress as it bestowed popularity upon her but also made the character her only identity, so much so that it ensured she never managed to land another big role.

“For years after that role, directors would say: ‘No, we can’t use her. She’s too well known as Trixie.”

But her son is aware of the long list of loyal fans who appreciate and fondly remember her and her striking presence in the CBS show. He has shared that Randolph will be cremated and those who want to send flower donations in her name should address it to the Entertainment Community Fund.