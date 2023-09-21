What was ‘TRL’ on MTV and when was NSYNC on it?

TRL stands for Total Request Live, and it was an institution for late ’90s/early aughts kids when MTV was still about music. It came on in the afternoons on weekdays, right when we got home from school.

Premiering on Sept. 14, 1998, TRL played the top 10 most requested videos of the day, had a live studio audience, and featured a fresh-faced Carson Daly as its host, interviewing the most talented crop of Y2K pop stars – who frequently performed their chart-topping hits on the show.

Who performed on TRL?

Multiple stars performed on TRL back in the day. Big names like Aaliyah, Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Usher, Christina Aguilera, Blink 182, Outkast, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Avril Lavigne, and NSYNC all graced the TRL stage at least once. And where else can you see an extremely star-struck Rihanna interview hottie of the noughties Josh Hartnett? Do you even remember Josh Hartnett? Never mind.

When was NSYNC on TRL?

NSYNC was in-studio live, performing “Tearin’ Up My Heart” in 1998, but they also had multiple appearances — whether live or via satellite — on the show being interviewed without performing. Many of those appearances can be found on YouTube, and you’ll find them just looking like kids and generally being cheeky, teasing each other and Carson Daly like old pals.

Why are we reminiscing about TRL?

Now-Today Show host Carson Daly did a heartfelt tribute to his days on TRL recently on his current gig, commemorating the 30th anniversary of his first appearance on the MTV countdown show. Also stirring up interest and reviving curiosity on the defunct TRL, NSYNC recently appeared on the popular YouTube show Hot Ones with Sean Evans. Yes, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone made it through the entire lineup of increasingly hotter wings. Watch till the end if you want to see Fatone drool on himself. Totally not kidding.

The appearance was hilarious, we loved seeing these guys rib each other and use profanity. Of particular interest was watching them discuss their days of appearing on TRL and describing the Wild West that was once MTV and the pop music terrain of that time.

Perhaps — if the reunion tour rumors turn out to be true — we can catch more of the boy band (what are we supposed to call them now? Man band?) hanging out together, being interviewed together, and recording more music.