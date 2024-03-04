When and where was Millie Bobby Brown born?

In the wake of Stranger Things‘ debut season, Millie Bobby Brown became an overnight sensation. The then-unknown star exploded onto the scene in spectacular style with her portrayal of Eleven, one of the show’s main characters.

In the years since, Brown’s been the subject of near-constant praise, as she brings the same skill and likeability to an ever-growing lineup of roles. She’s become a staple of the Godzilla franchise, she’s the talent behind Enola Holmes, and her upcoming Netflix film, Damsel, is poised to position her at the head of yet another successful endeavor.

When the actress’ markedly young age is considered, her accomplishments thus far are all the more impressive. She was turning heads and winning awards while in her early teens, and as she blossoms into full adulthood, longtime fans are tracking her career with an eager eye.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Brown was only 12 years old when the very first season of Stranger Things debuted, introducing the talented young actress to the world. While it wasn’t Brown’s first project, Stranger Things is inarguably the project that put her on the map, particularly following her gripping performance as season 1’s largely mute, but beautifully expressive, Eleven.

Further seasons brought further success, and by the time Brown celebrated her 20th birthday she was a well established star. That only happened in February of 2024, by the way, after more than a decade of on-screen appearances.

Brown was in her first role back in 2013, when she was less than 10 years old. The recent 20-year-old was born back in 2004 — on Feb. 19, a day she shares with my sister — in Marbella, Málaga, Spain. She lived in the gorgeous southern area of the Andalusia region for four years before her family packed up and moved back to England. Just as she was getting settled in Bournemouth, however, her family made another move — this time to Orlando, Florida, where Brown spent another chunk of her childhood before fame swept in and stole all her free time.