10 characters Millie Bobby Brown could play in the MCU

Millie Bobby Brown‘s star is only rising and rising as her career expands. With Eleven in Stranger Things, facing off against Godzilla and Kong in the MonsterVerse, and Sherlock’s sister Enola Holmes already in her back pocket, Brown is adding more major roles to her resume all the time. Like upcoming fantasy Damsel or sci-fi actioner The Electric State (both Netflix — Brown is basically Netflix royalty at this point). So it’s no wonder hopes of her imminent arrive in the MCU continue to grow.

There were once aggressive rumors that Brown had a role in 2021’s Eternals, but although those came to nothing, the door remains wide open for the Godzilla vs. Kong actress to find a place in the Marvel universe as the Multiverse Saga expands. With the Young Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four being among the exciting new properties coming to the MCU over the next few years, the possibilities for the studio to best utilize Brown’s talents are endless. But let’s give them some suggestions, shall we?

Kitty Pryde

Image via Marvel Comics

Kitty Pryde is primed to become the new face of Marvel’s rebooted X-Men, and what better person to bring her to life is there than Millie Bobby Brown? Elliot Page’s Shadowcat was sadly mostly used as a plot device in the character’s two appearances in the Fox-verse — to drive a wedge between Rogue and Iceman in The Last Stand and then to facilitate Wolverine’s time travel in Days of Future Past.

Marvel really needs to capture what has made Kitty such a beloved character through her decades of comic book history, then, and Brown absolutely has the screen presence and the acting chops to do her justice.

Jean Grey

Image via Marvel Comics

What more is there to do with Jean Grey in the movies, you might be wondering? We’ve already seen the Dark Phoenix arc play out twice on the big screen, as performed by both Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, and neither time captured the epic nature of the original comics event. Well, clearly no one needs to see Jean go all Sith a third time, but that doesn’t mean Jean has to be put out to pasture.

Jean’s such an iconic X-Men character it would be practically sacrilege for the MCU to ignore her completely. So they could always flip the script and give us a Jean who’s actually well-adjusted and in control of her powers. After all, Scarlet Witch has kind of got the whole “absolute power corrupts absolutely” thing covered anyway. Have her dye her hair red, and Brown could make for a great lighter-hearted Jean.

Rogue

Image via Marvel Comics

We know the British-born Brown is a dab hand at a U.S. accent, thanks to her accent never slipping once in four seasons and counting of Stranger Things, but does anyone know if she can do a Southern one too? Something tells us she’d give it a pretty good stab, which is why she might be an interesting, left-field choice to play the MCU’s Rogue.

There are so many ways Marvel could tackle Rogue, but embracing her connections to Captain Marvel — absorbing Carol Danvers’ powers was why she turned good in the comics in the first place – is surely a smart move. Millie Bobby Brown and Brie Larson would no doubt be electric together on screen.

Mercury

Image via Marvel Comics

OK, one last X-Men suggestion. As much as fans want to see the old favorites show up, Marvel has to dig deeper into the comics for its reboot and bring some lesser-known mutants to the table as well. In that case, how about Brown getting cast as Mercury?

Real name Cessily Kincaid, Mercury is the T-1000 to Colossus’ T-800. While Peter Rasputin can transform into steel, Cessily can turn her body into a liquid mercury-like metal substance, allowing her to reshape her form how she pleases. She could turn out to be a surprise new favorite, especially with Brown’s help.

Valeria Richards

Image via Marvel Comics

Call me crazy, but I’m convinced John Krasinski’s comment about his Mr. Fantastic having kids in Doctor Strange 2 was a hint that Marvel intends to introduce Reed and Sue’s children, Franklin and Valeria, ASAP. Combine that with the common fan theory the Fantastic Four have existed in the MCU for a while — they’ve just been trapped in the Quantum Realm — and it’s entirely possible Valeria could be a teenager in the MCU’s current timeline. Enter Brown.

I mean, Valeria was raised by Doctor Doom, Eleven was raised by the evil Dr. Brennan. This role has her name written all over it.

Captain Universe

Image via Marvel Comics

Every time Marvel introduces a new uber-powerful character, we think “well, that’s it — they can’t get more powerful than that!” And yet they keep digging deeper into the comics to add someone even more formidable into the mix. Eventually, then, Marvel’s going to get to the point where Captain Universe is introduced, and then things will get really wild.

Essentially Marvel’s answer to DC’s Doctor Manhattan, Captain Universe is able to perceive and manipulate matter on a subatomic level, giving them godlike status. There have been a few hosts of Captain Universe, who’s the guardian of Eternity (as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder) over the years, but Brown would be perfect for Tamara Devoux, an amnesiac woman who emerges from a 10-year coma to discover her new powers.

Gwen Stacy

Image via Marvel Comics

With Peter Parker and M.J. having been pulled apart by the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the next Spider-Man movie is all set to debut the MCU’s variant of Gwen Stacy. After Emma Stone and Hailee Steinfeld have made such an impact in the role of Peter’s ill-fated love interest in Sony’s films, it would take a very special bit of casting to measure up to them, but needless to say, Brown would fit the bill.

Black Cat

Image via Marvel

Sticking with the Spider-Verse for a moment, another iconic female character from Spider-Man’s mythos we’ve yet to meet in the MCU is Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. It has been confirmed Sony has quietly shelved its long-delayed Black Cat movie, so Marvel might just be free to introduce Peter’s answer to Catwoman in Spider-Man 4. Brown could have a lot of fun playing a less squeaky-clean character for once.

Medusa

Image via Marvel Comics

Yeah, I know. Would Marvel really bring back the Inhumans in a major way after their failed TV series? Hey, Anson Mount returned as Black Bolt in Doctor Strange 2 so anything’s possible. One way of reimagining the property could be to age the Inhumans down and reveal how Black Bolt and Medusa fell in love and became king and queen of Attilan. In which case, Brown would be a fantastic choice to bring Medusa, she of the prehensile hair, to life.

Dark Angel

Image via Marvel Comics

One area of its universe Marvel needs to fill out is its British superheroes — I’m sorry, we’re 15 years in and we still don’t have a Captain Britain (not counting Captain Carter)? How about bringing Brown on board as Dark Angel, then, and allowing her to retain her natural accent?

Granted powers by the Angel of Death, Dark Angel — aka Shevaun Haldane — is part of Marvel’s supernatural side, which we know is expanding all the time (see the many hints at the Midnight Sons). Plus, she’s got ties to Mephisto, soon to be played by Sacha Baron Cohen (well, probably), as the demon killed her father. Dark Angel is also known to battle vampires — cue a Blade crossover.

Shevaun might not be the first Marvel role for Brown that leaps to mind, but it could be the most interesting.