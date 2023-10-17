When did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake date?

All you need to know about the timeline of Spears and Timberlake’s relationship.

The Mickey Mouse duo spent their teenage years together before going their separate ways and yet, despite it being two decades ago, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are still one of the more talked about celebrity couples that are no longer together.

The two singing sensations have known each other for years thanks to both being 12-year old cast members of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, along with fellow future famous faces Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling. The show was hugely popular among pre-teens and ultimately helped both Spears and Timberlake become mega-stars in the music industry.

While Timberlake grew up to become the lead heartthrob of the hugely popular boy band N’Sync, Spears launched a successful solo career. But when did they start dating?

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage

The couple began dating in 1999 when Britney was 17 years old and Timberlake was 18.

At the time, the two seemed perfect for each other. Their relationship lasted for a few years and included Timberlake living at Spears’ house for a time when he was in Los Angeles. Then, in 2002, the two broke up, in a move that seemed sudden and shocking for their adoring fans. Despite being headline news in the pop world, no definite reason for the breakup was ever revealed, leading some to speculate that Britney’s upcoming memoir will give her side of exactly why they split.

Timberlake has reportedly expressed concerned over what might be revealed in Britney’s book with one source telling Page Six that it’s “eating at him.” That concern will likely only grow after learning that Britney details she became pregnant with Justin’s child when they were together and that Timberlake strongly pushed for her to get an abortion because he felt they were too young to be parents. Spears ultimately did get an abortion. Britney writes:

“I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it and yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Rumors of their split led people to believe at the time that Spears was unfaithful, partially fueled by Justin Timberlake’s video “Cry Me A River.” However, her book will likely clear up the decades-old rumor.

As for where the duo’s love lives went next, Justin married actress Jessica Biel in 2012. The couple have two kids together. Britney, meanwhile, was briefly married three times, most recently to Sam Asgari who filed for a divorce in August 2023. She has two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released Oct 24, 2023.