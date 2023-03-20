When was Armie Hammer on ‘Gossip Girl?’

Content advisory: Please be advised that this article mentions sexual assault and violence.

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer has recently become the topic of conversation for various reasons, thanks to social media.

The list ranged from Hammer’s fans wanting the 36-year-old to make a career comeback following his grotesque scandals, to others discussing his past projects. As previously reported, in early 2021, Hammer was accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman named Effie, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship, on and off, for a total of four years.



Although the case would be wrapped up in December of that year, with Hammer not facing any charges, this wasn’t the only misdeed Hammer was accused of. He also faced scrutiny after private DMs, allegedly from Hammer’s Instagram account, were leaked to the public. These included the star allegedly discussing sexual acts with multiple women, as well as his interest in cannibalism. Since then, Hammer has been effectively “canceled” from Hollywood because of his past, and he has kept a relatively low profile.

But with Hammer’s supporters extolling his acting career on Twitter, many failed to realize that he once starred in the original Gossip Girl series.

Who did Armie Hammer Play in Gossip Girl and why was he fired?

In the hit CW show, Hammer portrayed the role of a con artist named Gabriel Edwards. The actor first appeared on Gossip Girl as Blake Lively‘s love interest in 2009, during the series’ second season. Hammer’s character would be featured in four episodes of Gossip Girl before he was fired.

At the time of Hammer’s departure, no additional details were released to the general public about his firing. This would change in 201, after the star opened up about his “tough” time on the Gossip Girl set. In a past interview Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hammer disclosed that his Gossip Girl axe could have stemmed from his alleged drama with one of his co-stars. While describing the environment, Hammer said,

“That was a tough show to film. I didn’t end up actually filming all the episodes I was supposed to because it was such a tough filming.”

When host Andy Cohen asked Hammer if he cut his time short on the show because of the difficulties, the actor responded, “It was also like ‘get him out of here.’”

Although Hammer tried to remain coy by not listing the name of the alleged star he had issues with, news outlets reported that the person in question was Blake Lively. A gossip-based Instagram account called Deux Moi revealed at the time that Lively allegedly had a hand in Hammer’s firing, after he reportedly called her an “insufferable b**h” in front of the cast and crew as they shot a scene for the show.

Despite the source’s claims, neither party has addressed the accusations.

