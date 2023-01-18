Where else have we seen ‘Quantumania’ star Jonathan Majors? The best Jonathan Majors movies and TV shows

While you may have seen his face on multiple projects, Jonathan Majors has only been active as an actor since 2017. Thanks to his unbelievable talents which have propelled him to mega stardom, he has acted alongside some of the biggest names in all of Hollywood in a short amount of time, and now, after a brief stint as He Who Remains in Loki, he will portray the antagonist Kang the Conqueror in the first MCU release of the year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which marks the beginning of Phase Five.

His rapid rise to fame has helped build a short but powerful list of successful film and television roles, with praise constantly going to the actor for his ability to convey a wide range of emotions and deliver excellent character portrayals. His 2020s have been off to a wonderful start, and 2023 is looking especially marvelous for the movie star with other lead roles in the drama Magazine Dreams, and the sports film, Creed III.

In just a little over five years, he boasts an enviable filmography of outstanding works, but there are those that particularly point to his versatility. Ahead of Quantumania’s release on Feb. 17, you may be wondering where you’ve seen the actor before, or which of his projects you may have missed.

Here are Jonathan Majors’ best film and TV appearances.

10. Captive State

One of his four starring roles in 2019, Majors plays Rafe Drummond in this sci-fi thriller directed by Rupert Wyatt, joining other cast members John Goodman, Vera Farmiga, Ashton Sanders, and Colson Baker. Captive State follows the inhabitants of a Chicago neighborhood in 2027 who are dealing with a decade-long invasion of extraterrestrial forces. When a young survivor joins a resistance group to disrupt the new norm and rebel against the aliens, the threat of war ensues. Unfortunately, the film failed to resonate with critics, and underperformed at the box office, taking home a measly $8 million against its budget of $25 million.

9. Jungleland

In his fourth and final film of 2019, Majors starred in the drama Jungleland alongside Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, John Cullum, and Nick Mullen. The film follows two brothers — Walter and Stanley Kamisnki — who agree to participate in a harrowing underground boxing match to pay off a debt. What results is a thrilling and dangerous fight that could very well spell death for the duo. Jungleland was met with favorable reviews, and Majors’ performance as a gangster named Pepper was met with praise.

8. When We Rise

In his debut role, Majors appeared in four episodes of the documentary miniseries When We Rise, where he portrayed the younger version of real-life LGBTQ activist Ken Jones. The series, which detailed the fight for LGBT rights from the 1970s until the 2010s is packed with an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Michael K. Williams, and many more.

7. White Boy Rick

This crime drama — loosely based on the story of Richard Wershe Jr. — was Majors’ sophomore film appearance where he portrayed gangster Johnny Curry. White Boy Rick takes place in the 1980s and follows the life of Wershe Jr., who at 14 years old became the youngest FBI informant in history before ending up a drug dealer. Other stars involved in the project include Matthew McConaughey, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Brian Tyree Henry, among others.

6. Devotion

Devotion is a biographical war film starring Glen Powell and Jonathan Majors as real-life naval officers Tom Hudner and Jesse Brown during the Korean War. The brilliant story about the first Black aviator in United States Naval history was met with positive reviews from critics, and the performances of the lead duo was also praised. Starring alongside Majors and Powell are Christina Jackson, Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Serinda Swan, and Darren Kagasoff, among others.

5. The Harder They Fall

Praised for the strong performances of its ensemble cast, The Harder They Fall is one of only a few Western films to feature a cast of Black actors and actresses. Led by Majors as Nat Love, the film also stars Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, and more. The story follows the life of Nat Love, who brings his gang back together to exact revenge on his enemy Rufus Buck, who is finally being released from prison.

4. Da 5 Bloods

Joining veterans Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Norm Lewis, and Chadwick Boseman in this thrilling war drama, Majors starred as David, the son of Lindo’s character Paul. The film follows four aging war veterans who return to Vietnam for the treasure they buried many years ago while in combat, as well as the remains of their squad leader. The film received widespread critical acclaim for its direction and acting performances.

3. Lovecraft Country

This horror series from HBO is still the subject of online protests, with fans clamoring for an overhaul of its unjust cancellation in July, 2021. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country is the story of Atticus Freeman, a Black man in 1950s America who embarks on a journey with his friend and uncle to find his missing father. Things take a supernatural turn when horrific dangers present themselves to the trio.

2. Loki

Majors’ introduction into the MCU came with Loki, the series based on the popular character who has appeared in countless films in the franchise. Majors appears as He Who Remains, the creator of the Time Variance Authority. The actor delivered a fine performance as the character, and there’s major buzz surrounding his portrayal of the new variant, Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

1. The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Acclaimed by critics, and yet still so grossly underrated, The Last Black Man in San Francisco follows the travails of Jimmie Fails, a young man who enlists his friend Montgomery Allen to reclaim the home his grandfather built years ago. It’s a wonderful tale of culture, family, and racism, and is beautifully carried by the performances of Jimmie Fails, who plays himself, and Majors as Montgomery.