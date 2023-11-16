Where is Matt Rife from?

Matt Rife has found his way onto screens in every home. Whether he’s popping up in your mom’s Facebook reels or starring in his new Netflix show, it seems like we can’t escape him – not that we’d want to, to be honest.

These days, he has gone from being an online sensation known for his comedy and eye-catching appearance, to a Netflix star with his own special broadcast on the world’s largest streaming platform. Like many comedians, though, a significant portion of the scripts he creates revolves around his life and experiences.

If you’ve been a long-time viewer of Rife and are familiar with his work, you’ve probably encountered mentions of his hometown more than once. However, if you’re new to his content and have been wondering where he’s from, you’ve come to the right place.

Where was Matt Rife born?

Photo by David Esquivel/@mattrife via Instagram

If you’ve guessed that Rife is from the Midwest, you’d be correct. Rife was born in North Lewisburg, Ohio, about an hour northwest of Columbus, on September 10, 1995. He name-drops his hometown during sets from time to time, but he does tend to keep out some details regarding his upbringing in Columbus. Allegedly, he has also lived in New Albany and Mount Vernon, NY.

Despite this, he has often opened up certain topics about his life, including losing his father at just 17 months old, and the fact that he struggles with clinical depression and anxiety. Nonetheless, he always manages to bring a smile to everyone’s faces regardless of the topic being discussed. He has over 20 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok alone, and is bound to get even more as his success expands to television.

Speaking of which, Matt Rife: Natural Selection is currently available to watch and re-watch to your heart’s pleasure on Netflix.