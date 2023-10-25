Who has Matt Rife dated? The viral TikToker’s dating history, explained

TikToker and comedian Matt Rife has been going viral for his wit, charm, and his looks. Rife has over 20 million followers across his various platforms and has even gone on a worldwide tour. He makes TikTok videos taking on the persona of a “problematic f***boy” that have earned him extreme fame and admiration.

Before Rife’s internet fame, he appeared in a number of TV shows and movies. For example, he was on 2019’s Bring the Funny competition show and Nick Cannon’s Wild “N Out. Other than comedy shows, he also acted in Fresh off the Boat and Burb Patrol.

The 28-year-old is now a sought-after commodity on the internet, leaving many viewers wondering if he’s single, who he’s dated, and if they even have a chance.

Is Matt Rife dating anyone?

Rife hasn’t been shy about talking about his dating life in the past and even received some criticism over how he talked about women’s bodies on the podcast Stiff Socks. Despite his tendency to make jokes about his past relationships, he is relatively private about the specifics of who he’s dated and when.

Rife’s only public relationship was in 2017. He was a cast member on the MTV show Wild ‘n Out at the time and dated actress Kate Beckinsale. The couple dated for a year, according to Rife, and shared a 22-year age difference. Following their split, the now 49-year-old dated Pete Davidson. When asked about the couple, Rife said to TMZ, “Man to man? Run. Enjoy it while you can.”

Aside from brief rumors that he was dating Zendaya, Rife has been very private about his dating life, sharing anonymous jokes and stories about it on stage. Although he did share with Whitney Cummings on her podcast Good for You that he “would love to settle down.”

In the meantime, he can be found on his world tour, which he announced in a video featuring Ashton Kutcher.

Fans can purchase tickets on his website or continue to keep up his performances (and dating life?) via his TikTok and Instagram.