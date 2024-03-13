Do we know what the Princess of Wales' sister is up to right now?

Yet another day with no real updates on the whereabouts of Kate Middleton, so now people are turning their attention to other members of the royal family such as her younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa reportedly cleared her schedule whilst her sister was in hospital so she could help Prince William look after George, Charlotte, and Louis. In the weeks that have passed since Kate’s hospital stay every movement from the royal family has been closely observed as conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales continue to mount. So what do we know about the whereabouts of the royal sibling, do we know where she is today? Or has she disappeared from the public eye like her sister?

Where has Pippa been?

Last month she was spotted holidaying with her husband and three children in the Caribbean. Photos show the bikini-clad royal soaking up the rays on a sunny beach. This was around Feb. 14th, a couple of weeks after her sister was discharged from hospital; but do we know what Pippa has been up to more recently?

Where is Pippa Middleton today?

Yesterday, a funeral was held for the late royal, Thomas Kingston, who passed away from a self-inflicted gun wound. Kingston was an ex-boyfriend of Pippa, however, there are no reports to suggest that she attended the funeral. US Weekly reported that Prince William attended the service, but that his wife was not with him.

It’s not completely clear where the Princess of Wales sister is at the moment, she has mostly kept away from the attention of the public. She and her family live in a £15m mansion that is only a stone’s throw away from her sister, reports the Sun. Whether she’s back home right now or not is unclear, but she likely won’t be too far away from her sister.