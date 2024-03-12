Is Kate Middleton leaving Prince William?

If you haven’t been keeping up on the situation with Kate Middleton, then you’ve missed out on all the crazy theories that have flooded the internet in the last couple of months — well, people aren’t quite done yet, with people now wondering whether the Princess of Wales has left her husband.

Buckingham Palace hasn’t exactly been doing a great job in squashing these rumors. The latest drama involves some obviously doctored photos which have only gone and made people even more suspicious. If people were on the fence before, now they certainly think something’s up. With no word from the palace or the woman herself, the internet has now come up with a new theory to explain the whole thing.

Has Kate left William?

As with every other theory shared online, there isn’t really much to back up this claim. It’s just another conspiracy, but you can definitely see the logic as to why people think this may be the case. One user posted to X, formerly Twitter, saying they believed that Kate had left William because of something he did, and she’s now refusing to work with the palace, leaving William no other choice but to photoshop photos of Middleton.

My theory is Kate has left William because of something he did. She is not cooperating with the Palace, refusing to work & that's why William has resorted to photoshopping her image in pictures. Somebody alerted AP that the image was fake and here we are. #KateMiddleton pic.twitter.com/1NNc6KvmA7 — Emm. (@Emmm_mmm) March 11, 2024

Others thought that William edited out the ring from the picture on purpose as payback.

Prince William left the ring out of the Photoshop Kate Middleton picture on purpose as a payback for Kate setting the paparazzi picture on Monday to make William look like a liar. Being your 🍿William and Kate's divorce negotiation will be crazy. What is Kate's next move? pic.twitter.com/THYaFCHYt0 — Az (@Az79923807) March 10, 2024

One user even suggested that Kate was now staying with Harry and Meghan, although it’s doubtful that Kate has actually left the country.

i think kate middleton left william and is staying in harry and meghan's guest house — antifa of cleves (@mollywidstrom) March 11, 2024

Looking back over the history of their relationship tabloids have constantly reported on rumors that there was an affair between William and another woman, according to Cosmopolitan. Perhaps this could have something to do with the supposed divorce. If you look hard enough you can start connecting dots, but they don’t really prove anything. The rumors of an affair are just rumors; there is absolutely no evidence that an affair ever took place, just like there’s no evidence that William and Kate have divorced. This also doesn’t really explain why Kate was in the hospital, unless people are suggesting that it was just a cover story.

Once again, this is just another unfounded rumor to add to the ever growing list of unfounded rumors. According to the Daily Mail, Middleton was seen leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William on Monday, so already the rumors that the couple have split seem a little less than likely. Whilst it really does seem like there’s something going on behind the scenes, wild speculation doesn’t really help the matter. Until we hear from either party, just take anything you hear online with a pinch of salt.