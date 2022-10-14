Which Marvel superhero would Keanu Reeves love to play in the MCU?

Keanu Reeves is arguably one of the most popular actors to grace the silver screen.

The multi-talented actor can and has played all genres – action, comedy, romance, and sci-fi – but has not gone completely superhero, save for his stint as Constantine in 2005 and the upcoming Constantine 2. Movie-goers find it a bit surprising that the John Wick star has yet to add a Marvel superhero to his long list of movie credits. There is one superhero, however, that The Matrix star would like to portray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

via Warner Bros.

“I think, the way that the Marvel films have developed and what they are is spectacular and it would be great to be part of that,” the 58-year-old actor told Jimmy Kimmel during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube

When questioned further, Reeves said he grew up as a comic book nerd and read everything from the Archie Comics, to Superman, to Wolverine. Still, there’s one superhero 10-year-old Keanu Reeves would love to play in a movie: Ghost Rider.

“10-year old Reeves? 10-year-old Reeves would want to…I think he’d probably want to be Ghost Rider,” Reeves admitted to Kimmel.

While he remained tight-lipped on whether or not he had ever been offered a role in the MCU, Reeves did reveal that he created his very own superhero comic called BRZRKR, published by Boom! Studios. The comic book series follows an immortal named Berzerker.

“I said I have this idea, this guy could punch through people’s chests and rip their arms out … and he was born 80,000 years ago,” he shared about his pitch. “They were like, ‘Do you want to make a comic?’”

The vision for the character’s appearance was inspired by Reeves, who will also portray him in live-action. On March 22, 2021, Netflix announced the acquisition of the movie and anime rights, describing the film as a “brutally epic saga.”

via Boom! Studios

“But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else” Netflix said in a statement. “In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

Reeves himself will portray the character of Berzerker in the feature film, followed by voicing the character in a follow-up anime series. Netflix has not announced a date for the upcoming BRZRKR movie or anime series.