‘That’s what it feels like to be an American right now’: While ‘Joker 2’ gets ravaged by critics, Lady Gaga proves why she’s an actual genius

Sooooo… Joker: Folie à Deux is finally opening people’s eyes to the complicated ethics of Todd Philipps’ Arthur Fleck. The lack of a worthwhile screenplay, critics seem to agree, has exposed the problems that have plagued this version of the infamous villain since its 2019 predecessor — shoddy, borderline dangerous links between mental illness, social justice, and mass violence that made many uncomfortable with Joker. But, hey, at least we got a new Lady Gaga album out of it, and it’s phenomenal.

It’s a known fact that Gaga loves diving deep into her characters, practicing method acting, and being as extra and intense about her craft as ever. With Joker: Folie à Deux that dedication extended into a 13-track soundtrack album aptly titled Harlequin, in honor of her character in the film, Harleen “Lee” Quinzel, filled with jazz classics that are revamped by the superstar singer and two incredible original tracks.

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery

For the 38-year-old singer, the Joker: Folie à Deux press junket has been as much about promoting her new film as it’s been about her album, but we’re frankly much more interested in the latter. Starting with the album cover for Harlequin which, Gaga revealed, was inspired by a photograph taken inside Oregon State Hospital’s Ward 81, a high-security psychiatric facility for women.

Part of Mary Ellen Mark’s 1976 documentary photo exhibition, the photo, much like Gaga on the cover of her album, shows a woman showering while wearing a lifejacket — an image that the musician and actress found evocative of a much larger context. “That’s what it feels like to be an American right now,” Gaga told Capital FM.

Image via The Mary Ellen Mark Foundation/Howard Greenberg Gallery

While she didn’t elaborate on what she meant with her statement, we can make an educated guess that the bizarre combination could represent the nation’s hypersensitivity or paranoia; essentially, a sense of constant dread motivated by a growing list of stimuli and chaos. “I always say that this is the safest way to take a shower,” Gaga added. Maybe the lifejacket is simply the precautions you need to take in a world that’s becoming increasingly dangerous.

We would love to hear the singer expand on its meaning, even if she did speak a little about the significance of the album itself in an interview for the Joker: Folie à Deux Instagram. Explaining that Harlequin can be both a companion piece to the film and a completely separate experience, Gaga touched on the freedom of genre and production in the album and how it reflects not only Lee’s defiance and manic energy but the complexity of women in general. “In this world of darkness, that’s in Joker, I feel like Lee has all this light, and I wanted this record to be the light,” she concluded.

For anyone wishing to submerse themselves in this fantastic album, we suggest starting with the performance of “Happy Mistake” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, which might just be one of Gaga’s best vocal renditions to date. “First time in almost 15 years of stanning her that I’ve heard her voice sound like this… she usually sounds better live but this is just another level,” one fan accurately described.

The singer, who hadn’t released a solo body of work since 2020’s Chromatica, is at the top of her game at the moment. “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars was a smash hit, and even if Joker: Folie à Deux isn’t replicating its precursor’s success (its 56% score on Rotten Tomatoes spelling bad news for its box office performance), Harlequin should still be celebrated as an achievement for Gaga, who continues to cement her position as one of the most exciting, creatively brilliant artists of her generation.

