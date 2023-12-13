Who are Amanda Bynes’ parents?

Amanda Bynes is perhaps the best example of the damage Hollywood can do to a young star.

She’s a massively talented comedic actor, and her charming comedy stylings helped shape the funny-bones of a generation of Nickelodeon viewers. Unfortunately, a majority of her early work — which is what made her a star — was done under the direction of Dan Schneider.

The same Dan Schneider who, decades later, was let go from his position at Nickelodeon after reports of bullying behavior and inappropriate conduct arose. Bynes worked closely with the former producer for years, and many of her fans believe his influence — paired with the stresses of being a child star and the pressure of maintaining fame as an adult — led to the actresses more recent struggles.

Starting in the early 2010s, Bynes struggled with mental health issues and substance abuse. It ultimately landed her in a conservatorship a la Britney Spears, similarly managed by one of her parents. The conservatorship didn’t last quite as long as Britney’s, and it thankfully didn’t lead to the same falling out with her parents, but it did massively impact the 37-year-old.

Bynes is doing much better these days, as she launches her new podcast — Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast — and eyes a future outside of the restrictive conservatorship. She credits the support of her parents as a huge factor behind her recovery, thanks to their undying support even through her most difficult moments.

Amanda Bynes’ parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes

Photo by Michael Caulfield/WireImage

Lynn and Rick Bynes welcomed their youngest daughter, Amanda, into the family in April of 1986. She was born with that impeccable sense of humor — inherited from her funnyman father — and by the time she was 10, Bynes was turning heads. Her parents, employed as a dentist and dental assistant, were hugely supportive of her acting dreams, and encouraged Bynes to pursue a future on the screen.

That support never wavered, even after Bynes’ struggles began. The pair made solid business decisions for their blossoming star through her childhood, occasionally turning down opportunities to keep her close to home, and overall ensuring that she was as safe and healthy as her high-profile career could allow.

In the early 2010s, just as her first issues started to crop up, Bynes made some serious and troubling accusations about her father. These were taken very seriously by her fans, but were quickly and adamantly dismissed by her family. Bynes later walked back all of her previous statements, first blaming a “microchip” — evidence that her mental health remained at risk — and later pinning it on the struggles she was grappling with at the time.

Soon after, Lynn and Rick sought a conservatorship to help protect Bynes. It was granted to Lynn in 2013, and for a full 12 years, on and off, it remained active. It changed forms several times, but wasn’t fully removed until 2022, when Bynes and her parents agreed that it was no longer necessary. At the time of its dissolution, both Lynn and Rick expressed their support and pride in Bynes’ recovery. They didn’t protest the lifting of the conservatorship at all, and in fact expressed their deep joy that Bynes was ready to move past it.

Bynes is eyeing the future, and seems fully ready to put the past behind her. She’s remaining mindful of her mental state, and working to ensure that she focuses in on what matters most, and that seems to include her family. Despite their occasionally rocky history, it seems the Bynes family is as tight-knit as ever, and gleefully watching as the 37-year-old Bynes steps into the next chapter of her life.