Even despite a lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score and disapproving commentary from critics, Netflix’s new film Pain Hustlers has continued to cause buzz since its Oct. 19 premiere. Starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, and Catherine O’Hara, the drama follows a budding pharmaceutical entrepreneur who unknowingly enters a racketeering scheme.

While the cast of Pain Hustlers is starry enough to warrant its own constellation, much attention has been paid to one of the film’s smaller characters, played by young actress Chloe Coleman. In the movie, Coleman portrays Phoebe, the daughter of Blunt’s Liza Drake, who suffers a seizure-inducing brain condition that launches Liza’s medical exploits.

Coming off the so-called year of the ‘nepo baby,’ it’s only natural for audiences to investigate a budding actor’s family history whenever they steal the spotlight. Alongside Pain Hustlers, Coleman has starred in titles like Big Little Lies, Avatar: The Way of Water, 65, and Marry Me.

The list of credits at just 14 years old might suggest that the actress has some family connections, so who exactly are Chloe Coleman’s parents?

Who are ‘Pain Hustlers’ star Chloe Coleman’s parents?

Chloe Coleman is the eldest daughter of Stephen and Allison Coleman. The pair met while working on the set of The Amazing Race and were married in August 2006. For her part, Allison served as the producer of The Amazing Race for 112 episodes from 2001 to 2007.

During her time on the reality series, The Amazing Race won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-competition Program, collecting the trophy for three consecutive years from 2005 to 2007. Prior to The Amazing Race, Allison worked on the set of fellow reality series America’s Next Top Model, serving as the show’s senior producer for 80 episodes from 2004 to 2005.

Allison’s list of credits also stretches beyond reality television. She is a member of the Director’s Guild of America and made her acting debut in 1990 in the drama series Midnight Caller. Project Runway, Kid Nation, and Undercover Boss also appear on Allison’s producer credits, the latter most of which also earned her an Emmy nomination in 2011.

Stephen and Allison met on the set of The Amazing Race, with Stephen serving as a camera operator. Much like his wife, Stephen’s work in the reality television space is illustrious and includes credits on series like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, America’s Next Top Model, and Total Wipeout USA.

Perhaps most notably, Stephen worked as a cameraman on the James Corden-hosted The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, a role which earned him a technical and camerawork Emmy nomination in 2018.

