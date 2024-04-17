Sydney Sweeney
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Who could Sydney Sweeney play in the MCU’s next ‘Spider-Man’?

The stunning actress could pull off a myriad of roles in the upcoming film.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 11:12 am

Sydney Sweeney is among Hollywood’s most coveted rising stars, which made her eventual involvement in the MCU inevitable.

Rumors of the 26-year-old Euphoria star’s move to the behemoth cinematic universe are officially taking shape, and hinting that the talented young Sweeney may be among the cast of the franchise’s eventual Spider-Man 4. There are dozens of potential roles she could fill, from vital, central characters to thrilling supporting parts, but one possibility is tantalizing enough to break the internet in two.

Do we know who Sydney Sweeney is playing in Spider-Man 4?

Sydney Sweeney as Black Cat
Image via Marvel Comics and Photo by Steven Simione/WireImage

To start, there’s no official confirmation that Sweeney is even officially attached to Spider-Man 4, so that makes any rumors of which character she’ll play all the more tenuous. Once a rumor about the MCU properly picks up steam, however, — looking at you Daddy Pedro — it’s often verified by the sources that be within a few months. With that in mind, and the internet’s impressive history at getting Marvel guesses right, there’s a solid possibility that the main role being linked to Sweeney will become a reality.

That role, should it come to fruition, would introduce — for the first time in a live-action Spider-Man film — Black Cat to audiences. Technically the character of Felicia Hardy (the woman behind the mask) was included as a cameo in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but the film’s overall quality and overstuffed nature led to her character bleeding into the background. There’s also a pair of planned Spider-Man spinoff series, initially intended as a duo film titled Silver & Black, following Silver Sable and Black Cat, but those have yet to reach audiences.

Which could, depending on the film’s timeline, make Sydney Sweeney’s Black Cat the first live-action version of the character most audiences ever see. If — and its a massive if, given the current status of the rumors — she is, in fact, tapped to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4, however, Sweeney would be a perfect fit. She’s youthful and coy, a Gen-Z bombshell, and sports just the right mixture of sex appeal and actual talent to pull off the complex and fascinating character of Felicia. She’s also already played a Spider-Person in a (terrible) Marvel film before, but most people would prefer to forget all about Madame Web.

We’ll get confirmation from Marvel eventually, but for now the rumors surrounding Sweeney are nothing but gossip. She’d make a great fit for the role, and she fits right in with the MCU’s current direction, but until the studio officially confirms her involvement we’ll be treating this as nothing more than an alluring dream.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.