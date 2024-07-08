Who did Margot Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, play in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban?’

Margot Robbie’s life is a complete mystery. Not because she hides it, but because she’s so low-key about her personal life that it often goes unnoticed.

Take for example the announcement of her marriage to film producer Tom Ackerley, a relationship that has always been kept under wraps, even down to their wedding announcement, or the news that they were expecting their first child together, or even the fact that her husband was a Harry Potter actor.

Yes, that’s right, they fooled us all along. While we might have believed that Robbie was the only Oscar-nominated and acclaimed actress in the relationship, we couldn’t have been more wrong. It turns out her beau also has experience in front of the camera. Even if most people are accustomed to seeing Ackerley as Robbie’s plus one at events or behind the scenes as a producer, believe it or not, he was once a Hogwarts alumnus, and here’s what you need to know about it.

Who did Tom Ackerley play in Harry Potter?

Tom Ackerley was a Slytherin extra in the first three installments of Harry Potter: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. His last cameo in the films, however, has been causing quite a commotion online as more and more people seek to find the exact moment he’s on camera. Worry not, because we’ve found it.

The English producer’s cameo in The Prisoner of Azkaban is in a scene with none other than Draco Malfoy, played by Tom Felton. In the scene, Draco pushes another Slytherin student out of the way, with the camera panning to the confused student, played by… you guessed it: Ackerley himself. While it was indeed a small part of an otherwise gigantic saga, it was enough to win over Margot Robbie’s heart.

During her visit to The Graham Norton Show, the actress jokingly said that she would have married Ackerley a lot quicker had he told her he was in Harry Potter sooner in their relationship. “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner, we would’ve been married very quickly,'” she told Graham. Oh, to marry your childhood crush.

