Who is Amanda in ‘Love Is Blind: Sweden’?

The first season of Love is Blind‘s Swedish edition is mid-way through its run, and the drama wasted no time in kicking off.

The first few episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden were relatively commonplace, but things got juicy after the couples headed back from their honeymoons. The second spate of episodes, which released on Jan. 19, detailed as the engaged pairs worked out how their relationships hold up in the real world, and some serious tea nearly led to the breakdown of a closely-watched pair.

Sergio was a contentious figure from the very start, and his eventual match with the wholesome and lovable Amanda led to broad concern from fans and Love is Blind: Sweden participants alike. Many of the friends Amanda made in the pods were leery at the thought of her engagement to Sergio, particularly after damaging rumors about the 38-year-old soccer coach and DJ arose. They could spell the end of Amanda and Sergio, and not everyone is convinced that’s a bad thing.

Who is Love is Blind: Sweden‘s Amanda?

34-year-old Amanda Jonegard was a quick standout in Love is Blind: Sweden‘s debut season. Her kindness and serene, cheerful demeanor made her a fast favorite among the pod participants, and that same affection soon spread to viewers.

By the time she paired off with Sergio — and, in particular, after concerning rumors about her new fiancé came to light — Amanda had an army of support behind her. The storyline she shares with Sergio is easily among the most dramatic of the season, but there are still frustratingly few details about the 34-year-old available.

We do know a few things about Amanda, thankfully — just not as much as we’d like. It has been revealed, over the season so far, that she hails from Stockholm, and that she works as an economist. Her religion is also a standout detail that Amanda was quick to share, noting that her Christian faith is a foundational aspect of her life.

That religious background is particularly vital where Amanda’s family is concerned. The 34-year-old revealed that her father works as a pastor, and his career, and focus on faith, are huge parts of what makes her who she is. It thankfully didn’t lead to many issues with Sergio, who identifies as a Catholic, but it came close to causing snags.

Amanda and Sergio have some serious drama to overcome before they officially reach the altar, but they’ve got plenty of people cheering them on. Whether or not she officially says “I do,” Amanda found plenty of fans across her first season as a reality star, and they’ll be seeking out more information about the Stockholm native as they await the final spate of episodes, which are set to arrive on Netflix on Jan. 26 and 29.