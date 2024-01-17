Ariana Grande has been grinding her way to the top since her first appearance in 2010, and while she might have been born with the looks, the voice, and the drive to make it to the top, there’s no denying that she’s only working with what her mama gave her.

Luckily for the pop-princess, her mom has plenty of wisdom to give. The Grande matriarch was carving out a name for herself long before her talented daughter came along, and has shown no signs of stopping, even with her daughter’s incredible success.

Who is Ariana Grande’s mom?

Joan Grande is an incredibly vocal part of her kids’ lives. If she isn’t championing Frankie Grande’s philanthropic endeavors or shouting out Ariana’s latest album on social media, the Grande matriarch can be found cheering from the audience. We’ve heard of supportive parents, but there are few who can top this proud mama. The best part is, she doesn’t reserve all that support for just her kids, she’s cheered for everyone from Jennifer Coolidge to Michael Myers.

Ariana Grande’s mom is Joan Marguerite Grande, though she’s changed her name several times over the years to match her husband’s – a process Ariana has avoided so far. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1957 to proud Italian-American parents, Joan stayed in New York for most of her young adult life, eventually meeting her first husband, Victor Marchione, in 1982.

Grande and Marchione welcomed Frankie Grande in 1983, and the two remained married until 1987. After their divorce, Joan relocated to Manhattan, where she met hubby number two – and Ariana’s father – Edward Butera, who worked for a rival company as a graphic designer.

Joan married Butera in 1992 and the couple relocated to Boca Raton, Florida while Joan was pregnant with Ariana. The couple divorced in 2002 when Ariana was 8, and Edward Butera moved out of the family’s Florida home. Grande chose to remain in Florida, where her business is located.

The Grande matriarch works as President and CEO of Hose-McCann Communications, which was purchased by the Grande family in 1964. According to their website, the company works closely with Maritime institutions like the Navy and the Coast Guard for a variety of services. Outside of her work, Grande is very vocal about her opinions on Florida politics.

She avidly supports the LGBTQIA+ community (her son Frankie is a proud gay man) and frequently posts on Twitter about the states active way on the gay community. She is a lover of horror movies and Halloween, and has even hosted massive events for the holiday.