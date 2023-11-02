Who is Athenna Crosby and what was her relationship with Matthew Perry?

Matthew Perry‘s premature death rocked the 54-year-old’s fanbase when news arrived on Oct. 28, 2023.

The world lost an acting legend in Perry, who suffered through frequent battles with addiction even as he delivered memorable characters to his broad fanbase. One of the most iconic of these is inarguably Chandler Bing from Friends, a character that helped put Perry on the map. In the years after Friends concluded, however, Perry showed the diversity of his talent, appearing in dozens of projects and cinching award nominations for several of them.

As news of his death spread, so did coverage of the events leading up to it. No foul play is suspected, so don’t put those true crime thinking caps on, but people are still curious about the friends Perry met with in the days leading up to his demise. One of the last photos of the star was taken while he was at lunch with a mysterious woman, later identified as Athenna Crosby. The photo came just one day ahead of Perry’s death, and instantly sparked a widespread search for Crosby, as well as questions about just who she is, and how she’s connected to the beloved actor.

Who is Athenna Crosby?

Athenna Crosby, like Perry, is a denizen of the entertainment world. She doesn’t boast nearly the name recognition of the Friends star, but she has made her mark on a number of entertainment fields. On Crosby’s website, she’s listed as an actor, model, host, and pageant victor, but it seems hosting is a particularly common pursuit for her. She’s hosted for a number of on-screen outlets, including “PixelFlick TV, Focus TV, Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, the nationally syndicated show Eco Company, and the Megastar App,” on top of appearances at red carpet events, charity galas, and pageant competitions.

Then there’s Crosby’s modeling resume, which includes work with brands like Verizon Wireless, Xfinity, and Monster Energy. She’s also appeared in a range of commercials, and she’s branched out into singing on several occasions. She may not have the A-list appeal of Perry, but she’s certainly made her mark on the world of entertainment.

How did she know Matthew Perry?

Image via athennacrosby/Instagram

Before we start jumping to conclusions: No, Crosby and Perry were not an item. Crosby has said as much in the wake of his death, clarifying that they were simply friends, and that she typically kept tight-lipped about it out of respect. In fact, she would have preferred to remain in the background of the discussion, and would have had the internet not forced her out.

Once people discovered who she was, however, Crosby had little choice but to address the rumors and clarify her role in Perry’s life. Its unclear how far back their friendship stretched, but any rumors about a deeper relationship appear to be false.

Crosby also clarified, in an Instagram story on Nov. 1, that Perry was in a great headspace before he died. Many fans were concerned that Perry was once again struggling with substance issues ahead of his demise, but Crosby seemingly dismissed that. She noted that, when they met up, Perry was “completely normal and fine,” and that their conversation was entirely positive. She gushed over his incredible legacy, “amazing and inspiring” book, and urged fans to share their condolences with Perry’s closest friends and family members. Most importantly, she encouraged people to remember the wonderful, positive mark Matthew Perry left on the world.