Who is Brittany Williams, Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend?

While NFL quarterback Josh Allen remains in the spotlight for his much-speculated relationship with Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld, the actress is not his first girlfriend — the football player was in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams for six years before quietly breaking up amidst rumors (and then confirmations) of Allen dating the Oscar-nominated star.

But before we dive into their not-so-fairytale-love story, it is time for introductions first…

Knowing Brittany Williams

Photo via Instagram/@brittwill

Williams was a cheerleader at Fresno State University and joined Allen in New York after he became Buffalo Bills’ player. Apart from supporting him throughout his career, Williams has a career of her own that she has been relentlessly growing. She is a Pilates instructor and posts of her regular workouts can be seen on @pilatesby.britt while her status as an up-and-coming fashion influencer is evident in her collaborations with brands like Revolve.

How did Brittany Williams and Josh Allens meet?

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend

Brittany Williams and Josh Allens’ story was something straight out of a romantic flick as the two knew each other as kids, first meeting — as Williams shared on Kelly Stafford’s The Morning After podcast — during a birthday party for Allen’s brother, where the future Buffalo Bills QB rescued a baseball for her.

“And I just remember being so embarrassed like, ‘Oh my gosh, cooties.’ And that was like our big first moment we remember about each other.”

The duo reunited when they were 16 after Williams and Allen went to her school dance together. After a year of zero silence — as her friends were “mean” to the “shy” Allen — they got back with each other in the freshman year of college, attending Williams’ sorority formal in 2017 together as a couple. Apart from sharing a passion for traveling and their dog, Sky, the two also built a house in Buffalo, New York, in the years they were living together.

But the fairytale ended without so much as a whisper from either party as fans of the couple noticed in May 2023 that Allen stopped following Williams on social media, and she in turn deleted all of their photos together online along with unfollowing him on his social media handles.

And while we millennials love to preach and claim how such decisions taken in the heat of a break-up are, at best, immature, the focus should be on the fact that after vindictively erasing every trace of her relationship (from her social media profiles because the Internet never forgets) with Allen, Willaims has moved on in every aspect of the word.

In the month after her breakup, the Pilates pro traveled to Italy and didn’t waste time to let everyone following her Instagram page like a hawk that during her trip she had “laughed harder than I have in years.”

Going by the looks of her Instagram page, Brittany Williams is living life to the fullest and not making space to address the zillions speculations, theories, and debates on what brought about the sudden end of her relationship with Allen.