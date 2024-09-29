Who is Demi Moore’s husband?

Demi Moore is having a moment. The actress is already considered a Hollywood icon, but her performance in the new horror film The Substance is garnering some of the best reviews of her career. Predictions that the film will earn Moore her first Oscar nomination are also on the rise.

The buzz surrounding The Substance has led to renewed interest in Moore’s personal life, as well. The actress has been married to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, but the current state of her love life is less defined.

Who is Demi Moore married to now?

Demi Moore is not married and has not been married since she divorced Ashton Kutcher in 2013. She’s been married three times throughout her life, each time to a man who was also a celebrity. She was married to rock musician Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985. Moore then tied the knot with superstar actor Bruce Willis in 1987, and they were together until 2000.

Moore’s third marriage, to the aforementioned Ashton Kutcher, lasted from 2005 to 2013. Her three daughters; Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout, all came from her marriage to Willis. Moore has maintained strong relationships with both Willis and Kutcher, but she claimed that she had to make concessions as a celebrity spouse.

The actress talked about her marriages during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show. She said she struggled to be herself in romantic situations, especially given her incredibly high profile:

“For me, I changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted…”

Is Demi Moore single now?

Demi Moore has been open about her single status during the press tour for The Substance. She’s reflected on the mistakes she’s made in past relationships, like cheating on her first husband, but she’s made peace with herself.

Moore made light of her single status during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The actress noted that she likes to sleep with all of her dogs in the bed, and said that it might be a deterrent to finding another man.

“If anybody saw my nighttime routine, if it was filmed, they would really see how eccentric I really am,” Moore said amidst laughter. She broke down the specific way that her bed is set up to ensure that all of her dogs fit, and concluded her breakdown by claiming it’s the reason she’s “single.”

