Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-husband?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has lived a singularly difficult and complicated life, and it seems things aren’t getting easier for the former inmate.

Her story became an infamous true crime favorite more than a decade ago, but Gypsy Rose’s story didn’t end when she went to prison. Her childhood, which saw Gypsy Rose’s mother, DeeDee Blanchard, subject her daughter to ceaseless mental, emotional, and medical abuse, all to maintain the lie that she was raising a very ill child, was extremely fraught. Ultimately, Gypsy Rose — in collaboration with her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn — took her mother’s life, and landed herself with a ten year prison sentence.

She was paroled after eight years of that decade-long sentence, and she’s since had the opportunity to enter the real world for the first time as an independent adult. It didn’t take a return to the public eye to land Gypsy Rose a husband, either — but all that scrutiny may have contributed to the couple’s short-lived marriage.

Gypsy Rose’s ex-husband

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gypsy Rose has dated a few people through her life, but only one turned into a husband. After Nicholas Godejohn, she had a relationship with Ken Urker, a man she met through her prison’s pen pal program. The pair hit it off, and even got engaged, but ultimately broke up before they ever tied the knot.

Gypsy Rose didn’t say “I do” until she met Louisiana teacher Ryan Anderson, who likewise reached out to her by mail during her incarceration. The pair were married in a 2022 ceremony on-site at the prison, with no guests present, before re-doing the event in a more formal setting following her release.

Unfortunately, they started facing issues not long after she became a free woman. By early-2024 — mere months after she was released from prison — their marriage was on the rocks, and by June they were in the midst of a divorce.

Just one month later, in early July, Gypsy Rose announced that she was expecting a child — not with Anderson, but with her other former fiancé, Ken Urker. The pair are prepping to welcome their first child in January of 2025, just over a year after the 32-year-old was released from prison.

