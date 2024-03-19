Who is Jennette McCurdy’s boyfriend?

Jennette McCurdy decided the best thing to do is keep her personal life private, and it’s been working for her ever since.

Recommended Videos

McCurdy is best known for playing Sam Puckett for five seasons on Nickelodeon’s iCarly, and one season of Sam & Cat. Her brief music career also garnered her more teen fans. However, after Nickelodeon, it seemed that McCurdy had flown significantly under the radar. Flash forward to 2022, and McCurdy dropped her explosive memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

While the book highlights her roller-coaster time on Nickelodeon, it was the deeply personal revelations that hit readers in the gut. I’m Glad My Mom Died delves into the abusive relationship she shared with her terminally ill mother during her years as a child actor. It also revealed the journey of healing she underwent in the years since her mother passed.

Now, in the aftermath, McCurdy has been healing. Moreover, her fans are curious to know if she is in a relationship. She’s probably not interested in sharing any private details soon, but here’s what we know so far.

Jennette McCurdy has been romantically linked to a few notable people throughout her career. She dated Paul Glaser in 2013 when she was 19 years old and he was 32. This garnered some serious backlash aimed at Glaser. Furthermore, eyebrows were raised because he was a script manager for iCarly. Fans have since speculated that he was the boyfriend she referred to as ‘Joe’ in her memoir.

In 2013, she dated NBA star Andre Drummond. However, this relationship only lasted about a week, and McCurdy shared that there weren’t any sparks between them. She also dated her Between co-star Jesse Carere between 2015 and 2016. The pair met on the set of the Netflix series, and broke up after less than a year of dating, for unknown reasons.

So who is Jennette McCurdy currently dating?

McCurdy revealed that she was in a long-term relationship in 2022. In an interview with The Washington Post, she shared that she had been in a “healthy, loving relationship” for the last six years. She didn’t reveal the identity of her partner, and no news has come out about their breakup, making this year the eighth year of their relationship. McCurdy has become even more private over the years, and mostly uses her social media to promote her work, which includes her memoir, and her podcast, Empty Inside. Guess we’ll have to wait until the mystery man is finally revealed.