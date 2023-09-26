Who is Jenny McCarthy married to?

Jenny McCarthy is known for many things, few of them good.

A few persisting successes allow McCarthy to maintain a certain level of fame, but the former Playmate is best known, these days, as one of the anti-vaxx movement’s most prominent voices. She’s a major proponent of all those debunked “alternate” treatments for autism, and her “reckless” and “dangerous” stance on vaccines quickly became her only claim to fame, once The View kicked her to the curb. Sure, she’s appeared in a few minor projects and an episode here or there since, but overall McCarthy has sequestered herself in an anti-vaxx niche she can’t quite get out of.

The best mark she has in her favor, in the minds of most rational people, is her relation to comedic gem Melissa McCarthy. The pair are cousins — distant ones, we assume — and McCarthy also has a connection with the Chicago Condors’ Joanne McCarthy. She’ll likely never boast the fame of her athlete sister or star-studded cousin, but McCarthy gave it a good shot. And she can always find solace in her famous husband, who still provides an avenue into that sought-after spotlight.

Jenny McCarthy’s husband

You might not recognize Jenny McCarthy‘s name on sight, but you’ve most certainly heard of at least one of her former flings. Her current husband isn’t quite Jim Carrey famous — she dated the popular comedian between 2005 and 2010 — but he still boasts plenty of star power.

Before he came about, McCarthy shacked up with her first husband, director and producer John Asher for six years. Following their divorce, she dated Carrey for a half decade, before their breakup landed her with her current husband: Donnie Wahlberg. She and Wahlberg — yes, the older brother of Mark Wahlberg — started dating in 2013, before getting engaged, and later marrying, in 2014. They’ll celebrate ten years of marriage next year.