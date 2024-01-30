Who is Jesse L. Martin’s wife?

Does the actor's love life mirror the tumultuous romantic history of his character in the 'The Irrational'?

Jesse L. Martin is a gem on screen and stage. His work in theater and television has made him a beloved and familiar face to domestic audiences, but his personal life has remained largely a mystery.

Martin’s break-out role came from the most unexpected of places: a diner where he worked with Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson before either of them ever broke into the musical theater business. Larson cast his co-worker as Tom Collins in 1996, the sweet philosophy professor whose relationship with non-binary musician Angel broke barriers at the time.

After the musical’s runaway success, Martin reprised the role in the film adaptation from 2006. By then, the actor had crossed over into the world of television in one of the most famous shows of all time, Law & Order, where he played Detective Ed Green for nine years. Since 2023, Martin has been busy giving life to a prestigious behavioral psychology professor called Alec Mercer in the NBC show The Irrational.

Is Jesse L. Martin married?

Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Image/Getty Images

Jesse L. Martin is not married, but little is known, in general, about his personal life. He was linked in the aughts with model Vanessa Riding, but every time the subject has come up Martin has implied he is single.

Talking to Page Six in 2011, the performer said that, following his Law & Order stint, his life then was “out looking for a lady,” adding, “Failing that, I’m willing to settle for a dog.” In an interview with Female from the 2000s, Martin confessed that one of the only things that he could not relate to in the life of his Rent character was his epic romance. “The only thing that eludes me is I haven’t found love in the way that he has.”

Is Jesse L. Martin gay?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The legacy of Tom and Angel, as well as the mystery surrounding Martin’s love life has led many to speculate about his sexuality. The actor has previously briefly mentioned his attraction to women, but this particular topic can change and evolve over time.

Nothing the actor has said in the past indicates he might be gay, but since his private life is y’know, private, there’s really no way of knowing unless he decides to share.