‘The Irrational’ on NBC release date, cast, trailer, and plot

Everything you need to know about this mind-melting new crime drama.

Amidst the strikes, squabbles, and setbacks of Hollywood — NBC is getting a new show this Fall, somehow, and not a moment too soon. Set to air later this month, The Irrational could be the breath of fresh air that network television has been waiting for.

If there’s one thing that will never go out of style, it’s watching smart people solve complicated crimes, and that’s exactly what this new show promises. Take a look at the official trailer below.

This show has everything. Crime. Academia. A shootout or two. Plus, the wardrobe doesn’t look half bad either. What more could anyone ask for? Not to mention the show’s star studded cast, which introduces a slew of talent young and old.

Who is in The Irrational?

The Irrational stars the likes of: Jesse L. Martin (The Flash), Ella Cannon (Trees of Peace), Molly Kunz (Chicago Fire), Soma Chhaya (Degrassi: Next Class), Teach Grant (It Chapter Two), and Brain King (Candyman) — to name a few.

Centered around Jesse’s main character Alec Mercer, this crime-based series looks to take us on introspective journey of murder and mayhem. Which begs the question…

What is the plot of The Irrational?

Little is known about the specifics surrounding The Irrational’s plot, however, the larger premise of the series isn’t hard to figure out.

Our story follows Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin), a professor of behavior science that is hired to lend his expertise in the human mind in order to solve a smattering of high-stakes crime cases. Mercer’s approach to human behavior is unorthodox, and as he navigates the crimes he solves — Alec finds himself embroiled in larger criminal plots that put himself, and those he cares about, in jeopardy.

When does The Irrational come out?

The Irrational is set to release on September 25 on NBC, and streams on Peacock the next day. Meaning we wont have to wait long to finally see Alec Mercer put his methods to the test.