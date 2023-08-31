‘Found’ on NBC release date, cast, trailer, and plot

NBC‘s upcoming crime drama Found promises high-intensity episodes and a fair share of suspense as it explores the work of Public Relations Specialist Gabi Mosely in her quest to track down some of the thousands of missing people in the country.

According to the network, the idea for the show, from co-showrunners Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, was born from the harrowing statistic that over 600 thousand people go missing in the U.S. every year. Among those, half are people of color, and many are eventually forgotten by the system.

What is Found about?

On Found, Gabi Mosely runs a crisis management team that specializes in finding missing people, particularly those who have been disregarded by the authorities. Gabi was also kidnapped in the past, making her mission personal. As a result, she’s managed to track down her kidnapper, described as a “sinister man called Sir” in NBC‘s official synopsis of the show, and is now secretly holding him hostage, all the while using him as a resource to help solve all her cases. Her team is completed by other highly skilled professionals who operate on the fringes of the law.

Who stars in Found?

Image via NBC

There are a few familiar faces in NBC’s new crime drama. The show is led by Shanola Hampton, best known for playing the Gallagher’s most trusted neighbor and friend Veronica Fisher on Showtime’s Shameless.

Hampton is joined by Mark-Paul Gosselaar of Saved by The Bell fame as the terrifying kidnapper in Gabi’s basement Sir. Gabrielle Walsh (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, 9-1-1) plays law student Lacey Quinn who works at Gabi’s firm. NBC teases that “the [two] women have more in common than just sharing a workplace.”

Rounding up the cast are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Brent Dalton as Mark Trent, the police officer that Gabi often turns to for help, but who can’t break the rules as easily as she does; Lie to Me‘s Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, another member of Gabi’s team whose son is also missing, leading her to wait by the bus station every day; The Oath‘s Arlen Escarpeta as tech expert Zeke Wallace, who also has a history of being kidnapped, developing agoraphobia; and The Flash‘s Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, an emotionally detached former missing person who is also a part of the team.

When is Found premiering?

Found will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at 10pm ET. It will run for 13 episodes airing weekly, and releasing on Peacock the following day.