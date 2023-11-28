Who is Jon Batiste’s wife, Suleika Jaouad?

Jon Batiste will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest musicians of all time. As one of the most highly nominated and awarded musicians ever, his accomplishments are no laughing matter.

Despite not aligning with the typical pop music scene, Batiste has certainly left his mark on the music industry as a whole. From jazz to film scores and R&B, the musician’s influence is palpable everywhere you look. Although immensely famous in his own realm, Batiste’s personal life is not nearly as publicized as his achievements. That’s what we call a successful low-key celebrity.

Nevertheless, Batiste has never hidden his long-term relationship. Instead, he has proudly supported his wife, Suleika Jaouad, in all her endeavors, but surprisingly, her name isn’t as well-known in entertainment circles – but that is about to change.

Who is Suleika Jaouad?

Photo by Lawrence Sumulong/Getty Images

Jaouad is arguably as accomplished as her husband, albeit in an entirely different way. She is an American writer, advocate, and motivational speaker, who has become known for several of her writing achievements, including her memoir Between Two Kingdoms, in which she shares her life before and after her cancer diagnosis. Moreover, her writing repertoire also extends to The New York Times, where she pens the “Life, Interrupted” column.

In 2011, Jouad was diagnosed with a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia, with a 35% chance of survival. Upon undergoing the necessary treatment, the author remained as healthy as she could possibly be, surviving not only the treatment but the cancer itself. Unfortunately, in 2021, she admitted her cancer had returned, forcing her to undergo a second bone marrow transplant.

As for her upbringing, Jouad was born in New York City to a Muslim father from Tunisia and a Catholic artist mother from Switzerland. From a young age, her geniality was palpable as she attended the Juilliard School’s pre-college program as a teenager. Later on, she attended Princeton University, majoring in Near Eastern studies and double minoring in French and gender studies.

Despite leaving her love for music behind in favor of other endeavors, Jaouad can still attest to the meaning of music in her life. According to a wellness article entitled “Life, Interrupted: The Beat Goes On,” Batiste and Jaouad met while at band camp as teenagers, blossoming their relationship in 2014. Despite being a less-than-ideal love story, the duo has navigated through Jaouad’s leukemia treatments, and in 2022, they formalized their relationship in a private ceremony.

Nowadays, although the two keep their relationship private, they boast each other’s achievements, often accompanying one another to events, or even just sharing each other’s accomplishments on social media.