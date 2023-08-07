Who is Jonathan Roumie? About ‘The Chosen’s’ Jesus actor

Since 2019, the crowdfunded drama The Chosen has been wowing audiences across the globe with its depictions of the life of Jesus Christ. Among the ensemble cast are stalwart character actors such as Erick Avari (Stargate, Independence Day) and Kirk B. R. Woller (The X-Files, Flags Of Our Fathers). Last year, the first episodes of the third season were even played in movie theaters to huge audiences, outselling blockbuster films in the process.

But what about the man who plays Jesus Christ himself? Just what do you know about Jonathan Roumie? Here’s all you need to know.

Born in New York on Jul. 1, 1974, Roumie began his career playing the drums in rock bands before branching out into acting. Early roles included bit parts in the Uma Thurman vehicle Prime (2005) and Sam Mendes’ Revolutionary Road (2008). However, larger movie parts never came his way, and he enjoyed more consistent success on TV, appearing in guest spots on shows including Law and Order, Castle, The Good Wife, and NCIS in the 2000s and 2010s.

In The Chosen, however, Roumie found his calling. Aside from extensive work voicing characters for video games, recent movie appearances have included voice work on the latest addition to the Night in the Museum franchise, Kuhmunrah Rises Again, and a starring role opposite Joel Courtney and Kelsey Grammer in this year’s historical drama, Jesus Revolution. A practicing Christian, Roumie lives in Los Angeles.