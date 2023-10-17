Who is Josh Allen dating?

One of the Buffalo Bills’ best players in the National Football League has been making headlines for his romantic link with a well-known Hollywood actress. Josh Allen, the 27-year-old, 6’5 star quarterback has found love again after parting ways with his childhood friend and long-time girlfriend Brittany Williams. The two dated from 2017 up until early 2023, and now the romantic bells are ringing again for him.

Though Allen prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight and is surprised at the public interest in his dating life, we all are guilty of wanting to know about his lady love. In April 2023, Allen appeared to be finally single, and just a month later, we saw him enjoying a cozy date in New York City at a restaurant. With whom, though? Let’s get into it.

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend?

In May 2023, Josh Allen was spotted and photographed in NYC multiple times with The Edge of Seventeen star Hailee Steinfeld. In the same month, an insider at People revealed that the two have been “hanging out for a few weeks.” After two months of sporadic sightings, the two lovebirds were photographed making out while on vacation in Mexico over the Fourth of July weekend (via Hollywood Life), confirming their relationship.

Shortly after, the Daily Mail revealed that “he is really serious about her.” Though it’s still early in their relationship, our charming quarterback has “told friends and family that he’d like to give her [Hailee] a ring before winning a [Super Bowl] ring.”

Steinfeld, currently 26, is also reaching new heights in Hollywood. She has appeared in the two sequels to Pitch Perfect, The Edge of Seventeen Dickinson, and more. She also played Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye series and voiced Gwen Stacy in one of 2023’s most-loved animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Allen’s dating life has been under the radar ever since he was selected by the NFL in 2018. Although Hailee may be accustomed to having paparazzi follow her about, Allen finds it to be somewhat unsettling and intrusive. Allen stated on the Pardon My Take podcast that he is surprised by the public’s curiosity about his love life in response to the images from Mexico. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said to the co-hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter.

Nevertheless, the couple is going strong amidst the myriad of celebrity breakups 2023 has seen. We sure hope Allen puts that ring on Steinfield soon!