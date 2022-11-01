Who is Josh Duhamel married to?

Since his acting debut in 1999 on the Daytime soap opera All My Children, Josh Duhamel has graced the screens of thousands of people across the United States. The actor, who keeps the majority of his life under wraps, grew out his platform after years of attempting to get his big break as a model. As he ventured into the world of acting, the now 49-year-old actor became an acclaimed actor, getting some of the biggest titles in Hollywood under his belt, including the movie franchise Transformers — where he played William Lennox — and the horror film Turistas.

Despite his private personal life remaining under wraps, Duhamel’s relationships always surfaced in the public eye. In 2004, the actor was seen for the first time with the Black Eyed Peas singer, Fergie, and five years into their relationship the couple finally wed. They divorced in 2017, sharing a child together whom they welcomed in 2013, named Axl. Since then, he has had two other public relationships with actress Eiza González and former Miss World America, Audra Mari, both relationships starting in 2018. Duhamel’s relationship with Mari took a turn when the couple announced their engagement in January 2022, marrying in September.

Who is Josh Duhamel’s wife, Audra Mari?

Mari is a 28-year-old American model, television host, and beauty pageant titleholder. Born and raised in Fargo, North Dakota, the model was crowned Miss World America in 2016, and later that same year represented the United States at Miss World. Mari also represented North Dakota at the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants, placing 1st runner-up in each of them – the highest placement ever for a contestant from North Dakota. The model also has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and communication from North Dakota State University.

How did their relationship unfold?

Despite their 21-year age gap, the couple didn’t let their age difference get in the way of linking in 2018. The Jupiter’s Legacy alum was first spotted with the beauty queen back in October of 2019, however, rumor has it they were becoming acquainted in 2018, not long after Duhamel’s previous relationship came to an end. They were first seen in an airport in Toronto, and since then, the low-key couple has kept their relationship dear to their heart, and away from the public eye.

The couple tied the knot in September in a ceremony that took place in Malibu, California. Mari and Dahumel hit the news when the actor had to be taken to urgent care following severe back pain after busting a move during the wedding celebrations the day prior to the ceremony. The groom admittedly took some anti-inflammatory medication, getting through the big day, but promptly needed medical help right away.

As for the future of the happy couple, the Transformers actor has recently been in the October release Bandit, and he will be co-starring with the one and only Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. As for the bride, Mari has recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight, with no expected projects to be released in the near future.