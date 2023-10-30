One guest at David Dobrik's Halloween party got more than they bargained for when approached by the towering bodyguard.

In what feels spooky enough even without the Halloween theme, a plethora of YouTube stars attended David Dobrik’s Halloween party over the weekend, and it was more than just eye-popping costumes that caught everyone’s attention.

Guests at the Los Angeles party included Snoop Dogg, who served as the event’s MC, and influencers like Jack Doherty and Corinna Kopf. The latter two attendees made the most headlines, and this time not for their questionable social media posts. According to reports (and actual video evidence), Doherty’s security guard, Kade Kongg, punched-out one of the party attendees, who was a part of Kopf’s entourage.

The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on the internet, but it isn’t the first time the fist-happy security guard has landed a punch on behalf of his clients. So, who is Kane Kongg, and what is the context surrounding his assault of the Halloween party attendee?

Who is Kane Kongg and who did he punch?

Kane Kongg is a celebrity security guard, who serves as the muscleman for YouTuber Jack Doherty, among other clients. Alongside his bodyguard work, Kongg has grown an illustrious social media following, boasting almost 700,000 followers on Instagram and frequenting the platform with videos of his boxing and workout regimes.

One of Kongg’s famous clients is American rapper DaBaby, who likewise oversaw the bodyguard beat-down someone in 2019. In the incident, Kongg retaliated after an overzealous fan attempted to get a photo with DaBaby outside a nightclub in Massachusetts. After persisting with the photo to no avail, Kongg and the rest of DaBaby’s security team beat the fan as the rapper watched.

The fan became unconscious and was taken to hospital, with his brother later claiming that he had suffered significant neck and head injuries. Kongg is now facing backlash yet again following the Doherty incident, which reportedly took place when the YouTuber confronted Kompf over a perceived snub.

Doherty can be heard telling Kongg to “chill”, and while he backed off from Kompf for a moment, the bodyguard became more involved as one of the attendees accompanying Kompf joined the fray. At this point, Kongg dealt a one-punch blow to the unnamed attendee, who fell to the floor as onlookers rushed in to assist.

My security just knocked out a guy live on my kick…https://t.co/PZCgssTZiQ pic.twitter.com/SlajYVy9up — Jack Doherty (@dohertyjackk) October 28, 2023

Clearly unfazed, Doherty took to X (formerly Twitter) to share footage of the incident, and later uploaded a video of his friend and rapper Blueface’s reaction. According to The Daily Mail, there has as yet been no word around possible charges for Kongg, but given his history, we wouldn’t be surprised if the security guard made headlines for similar antics in the future.