Who is Corinna Kopf? Net worth, age, and why she’s been banned on Twitch

From a small and humble online circle on YouTube to a strong influencer with a huge online presence, Corinna Kopf certainly has made a name for herself all throughout social media platforms. From her own YouTube channel to OnlyFans, Kopf has expanded her presence online to any and every media, sparking some controversies along the way. On social media, Kopf is also known as the “pouty girl”, and has amounted to over 6.8M followers on Instagram alone, by regularly posting on the social platform. On Twitter, Twitch, and OnlyFans, the model and streamer has also netted an insanely huge amount of followers who look to see all the updates on the influencer’s life.

Born on December 1, 1995, in Palatine, Illinois, the 26-year-old model first started to gain popularity on YouTube, and more specifically, for being part of David Dobrik’s squad in 2016. Known for doing risky and even life-threatening pranks, Dobrik’s channel had a miscellaneous assortment of content, in all of which Corinna could be watched as she performed the tasks. Over the course of time, Dobrik’s squad members started leaving the group one by one with the number of controversies and allegations against the YouTuber continuously arising. To this day, Kopf is one of the few remaining members of the squad who defends Dobrik, crediting him as the person who opened her doors to fame.

However, since shifting to creating gaming content, Corinna has rarely appeared in Dobrik’s vlogs, focusing on her career on Twitch instead. Nevertheless, her streaming career has proven to have had a rocky start from the second she joined Twitch. In 2019, the influencer received her first ban from the streaming platform, swiftly taking to sign a contract with Facebook Gaming instead, raising a few eyebrows to those unfamiliar with Kopf’s relationship with Twitch. During that time, Corinna’s Fortnite streams did incredibly well, and after two years, Kopf has finally made her way into Twitch again, hopeful for some improvement on her relationship with the platform.

After her IRL streams alongside gaming videos, Kopf’s popularity exponentially increased on the streaming platform, with her videos amounting to a huge number of viewers as well as followers. However, that was all cut short when in May, just two months after joining back on the platform, Corinna received a 24-hour ban on Twitch, the reason being “inappropriate attire.” This ban, although short-lived, has once again damaged the streamer’s relationship with the platform, who took to Twitter to share her frustration with Twitch.

The streamer would go on to humorously add emojis to the caption “ain’t the first time”, referring to her 2019 ban, which was caused by a two-year resurfaced video. During this time, however, the model has kept busy with her active Instagram presence, as well as her main source of income, OnlyFans.

A few other Twitch personalities have since spoken up about the unfair treatment of its creators by the platform, which has banned several streamers for unknown reasons.

Hasan, one of the biggest Twitch personalities of all time, would go on Twitter to add how he considers the platform’s attitude to be one of “censorship.”

Whereas Hasan showed his displeasure at Twitch’s actions, QTCinderella took on a more humorous role and asked for the model to ​​”show me what you were wearing though”.

Luckily, the ban has not affected Kopf’s value. When it comes to the model’s net worth, everything seems to be looking up. CelebrityNetworth has concluded Corinna’s net worth to be $10 million. In August 2021, Kopf admitted to earning over $4 million on OnlyFans alone, and although that information has yet to be confirmed, if it is indeed true then that would make the streamer one of the highest-paid creators on the adult platform. On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Kopf has also admitted that she still earns over $1 million on OnlyFans.

Since then, fans have been able to keep up with the influencer on social media and OnlyFans, as her latest streams were made nearly a month ago, which is not surprising when taking into consideration how displeased a creator would be to have their content unfairly banned.