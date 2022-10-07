Who is Laura Donnelly? Where you’ve seen ‘Werewolf by Night’s Elsa Bloodstone

Marvel and horror fans alike are falling in love with Werewolf by Night, the new Marvel TV show based on the legendary series of comics Marvel released in the 1970s. And one of the streaming show’s standout characters, Elsa Bloodstone, is popular with viewers.

But where have you seen this actor before? Here is everything you need to know about her and her career.

Who is Elsa Bloodstone?

Making her comics debut in Marvel’s 2001 Bloodstone mini-series, the version of Elsa Bloodstone seen in Werewolf by Night is the estranged daughter of the deceased Ulysses Bloodstone. She aims to collect the Bloodstone relic by completing the challenge set by Ulysses’ widow, Verussa.

Where else have you seen Elsa Bloodstone’s actor?

Elsa Bloodstone is played by Laura Donnelly, a highly prolific actress who has appeared in many different projects over the years. She made her debut in the 2005 comedy-drama Sugar Rush, playing the role of Beth.

Her first leading role came in 2008 when she played Rachel in the horror movie Insatiable. One of her first mainstream roles was Violet Heath in the 2012 thriller Missing. This allowed her to appear alongside several legendary actors, including Ashley Judd and Sean Bean.

This would be followed by the role of Janet “Jenny” Fraser Murray in the first three seasons of the historical-drama Outlander, which began its broadcast run on Starz in 2014. Then in 2016, she acted in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, a fantasy drama that aired on the British network ITV, where she played the role of Elvina. She also appeared in the first three seasons of Britannia, a fantasy drama that first launched in 2018. In this series, she took the role of Hella. However, in season 3, Hella’s part was massively reduced, and Laura Donnelly was only a guest star.

Cinema goers will likely recognize her from 2019’s Tolkien, the biopic of the Lord Of The Rings creator, J. R. R. Tolkien, in which she played the role of Mabel Tolkien, J. R. R.’s mother.

Laura also appeared in The Nevers, the HBO sci-fi series created by Joss Whedon. She plays the role of Zephyr Alexis Navine, a Victorian woman who suddenly gains fantastical powers. The first half of this show hit screens in 2021, and the second half is scheduled to launch in late 2022 or early 2023. This means that you’ll soon be seeing Donnelly more.