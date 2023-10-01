Who is ‘Love in the Air’ star Delta Goodrem’s husband?

And did she nearly lose her role in 'Love is in the Air' to her nemesis, Southwest Goodrem?

And it's only human to wonder who Delta Goodrem's husband is. After all, the multitalented Australian singer, songwriter, and film and television star takes up an enormous amount of the public consciousness. Interest in her personal life has seen a considerable uptick in recent days, thanks to the chart-topping success of her latest project, the Netflix romance Love is in the Air.

Goodrem’s marital status is a mixed bag. The bad news is that the 38-year-old frequent coach and performer on Australia’s iteration of The Voice has not yet tied the knot. The good news is that it could happen any day now.

Love is in the Air for Delta Goodrem

Since 2016, Delta Goodrem has been involved with Atled Records’ vice president and musician Matthew Copley. Any relationship that survives three presidential administrations is worth celebrating, but in September of 2023, the couple gave fans even more reason to celebrate when they announced their engagement.

Previously, Goodrem has been romantically attached to a few recognizable names, including former Neighbors co-star Blair McDonough, and Irish pop musician Brian McFadden, to whom she was engaged until the end of their relationship in 2011. That same year, she dated Nick Jonas, achieving romantic popular culture’s second-highest honor, next to being photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson walking out of a Dunkin’ Donuts.