Who is Lucas Coly’s girlfriend Amber?

Fans of the rapper and social media star Lucas Coly received devastating news recently when his manager confirmed his death on Instagram on Oct. 3. One of the people mentioned who is involved in this tragic ordeal is Coly’s girlfriend Amber.

The rapper shared an ominous message hours before the confirmation that simply said “I love y’all” with an orange heart emoji on his Instagram stories. Coly was only 27 years old. His manager shared several posts, with one asking for prayers for Amber.

“I’m not OK. Pray for Amber y’all,” Coly’s manager said in a Facebook post. “Amber will confirm the news when she is ready. Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set, I will post them here.”

Amber is a fairly popular social media star herself, where she goes by the handle Amber H. The young couple had a YouTube channel they started in 2018, and in January of this year they jointly released a song called “Have You Seen Her?”

In a video from 2018 called “How Did We Meet???,” the couple broke down how their relationship started. Despite the circumstances, it’s very cute.

The whole relationship started, Amber explained, when she slid into his DMs. She said she was “shocked” when he responded and said “You look good.” The couple were living on opposite coasts at the time, with Amber near LA and Coly in New York City. That didn’t stop the couple from getting to know each other though. FaceTime to the rescue!

After about 60 days of almost constant contact, Coly finally took the plunge and flew out to Los Angeles so the young couple could meet face to face. Amber revealed she was crazy nervous to meet him. “My stomach was hurting,” she said, but when they saw each other in the flesh for the first time, it was all over.

From there, they met up as much as they could. They also made more videos together. In one particular video from Oct. 2018, they did a question-and-answer session about their coupling.

In an especially poignant moment, Coly praised his girlfriend’s authenticity. Recently, however, the couple was appearing less frequently on each other’s social media pages. Whether or not this was indicative of any type of strain in the relationship is unknown.

Perhaps Amber H will at some point come out and provide more insight into what happened, but right now she’s understandably stayed silent about the whole thing. It takes time to grieve.

