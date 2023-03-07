Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband, Perry Greene?

Controversy magnet Marjorie Taylor Greene is once again back in headlines, as the exhaustingly objectionable woman continues to spout off false claims and bigoted rhetoric.

It’s hard to say which unhinged talking point is demanding all of Greene’s three brain cells this week, after months of clout-chasing accomplished nothing but gradually turning our brains to mush. Whatever fresh nonsense Greene is promoting of late, her ceaseless bogarting of the spotlight is prompting questions about the Georgia representative. Past queries simply wondering why Greene is the way she is, some people have stumbled across news of her former husband. Who is Greene’s ex, Perry Greene?

Who is Perry Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene married her college boyfriend, Perry Greene, all the way back in 1995. She gained her well-known surname — as well as three children — through the marriage, which lasted a full 27 years before ending in 2022.

Greene’s divorce from her husband came after a prolonged separation, according to court documents filed on Dec. 16, 2022. Divorce proceedings were reportedly sought citing an “irretrievably broken” marriage. The official separation agreement came through on Dec. 13, and stated that the Greenes “executed their Settlement Agreement on December 13, 2022 resolving all issues of the marriage.” In the few months since their divorce, both halves of the former Greene marriage have reaffirmed their love for their children via social media, where Greene attempted to side-step the clear hypocrisy of her divorce by praising her former husband’s parenting skills.

Perry Greene earned an accounting degree from the University of Georgia back in 1996, the year after he and Greene tied the knot. He quickly worked his way up in the world of business, working for one year as an accountant before securing a general manager position at Taylor Construction, and eventually a secure, cozy position as the company’s president — a role he maintains to this day.

Little else is known of Greene, who seems largely uninterested in the spotlight. Instead, he’s mostly stayed under the radar, even as his former wife snatches up more and more attention with her increasingly unhinged antics. He seems content to run his business and maintain focus on his most important job as dad to his children.