Who is Rhaka Khan, the woman suing The Rock for $3 billion in a kidnapping lawsuit?

Back in April, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found himself the subject of some pretty serious rumors. The wrestler-turned-actor has been listed as a defendant in a $3 billion dollar lawsuit involving kidnapping. The plaintiff is Trenesha Biggers, although she is better known by her wrestling name Rhaka Khan.

Born on December 25, 1981, Biggers participated in sports for most of her school life. She also began modeling before starting her career in wrestling in 2005. She first appeared in the WWE Diva Search under her real first name Trenesha.

Although she was eliminated in the top 25, she would later sign a contract with the WWE and be assigned to Deep South Wrestling. Afterward, she signed a contract with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in 2008 where she would take the stage name of Rhaka Khan. Biggers continued wrestling under that name for a little over a year at TNA before leaving.

What happened to Rhaka Khan outside of wrestling?

Whilst Biggers has never been too forthcoming with what’s going on in her personal life, she did enter a relationship with WWE champion and professional wrestler Kurt Angle. Both were signed on to TNA between 2008 and 2009 and they had an on-screen relationship. The relationship ended after Biggers accused Angle of abuse and subsequently obtained an order for protection from abuse in August 2009, although later withdrew the order voluntarily. Angle is one of the names to appear in her lawsuit.

In 2019, Biggers was placed on El Paso’s most wanted list on the charges of interfering with child custody; she allegedly took her child away from the father without consent. After skipping numerous court dates, she was eventually arrested in October 2021.

What Rhaka Khan’s lawsuit details

The suit filed under her name tells another story. Biggers alleges that Angle aided and abetted her ex, Ephraim Sims. She claims that both conspired with law enforcement to make false accusations regarding her in order to take her children away from her.

Biggers’ suit asks for $3 billion in damages and lists a shocking 23 pages with over 400 defendants. Dwayne Johnson is among the many celebrities whose name appears in the document, which also includes Eminem, Michael Jordan, the actual FBI, and many others. The former wrestler intends to legally represent herself in the case.

While many are confused as to how Dwayne Johnson fits into all of this, it seems that the list of defendants has been targeted without too much reasoning. Biggers does not explain how Johnson fits into the suit, other than the fact that he may have known both the plaintiff and defendant through WWE.

The case was dismissed in June of 2023 by the United States District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain. In the order dismissing the suit, it states that “The Court must dismiss an IFP complaint or portion thereof, that is frivolous or malicious, fails to state a claim on which relief may be granted, or seeks monetary relief from a defendant who is immune from such relief.”

Khan has not publicly commented since the case’s dismissal but hopefully, things will look up for her soon.