Who is Rhea Ripley’s husband?

The talented WWE star shares a passion for the ring with her soon-to-be spouse.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Apr 9, 2024 09:48 am
Rhea Ripley
Photo by WWE/Getty Images

Rhea Ripley‘s been winning awards and ranking high since her earliest days in the WWE. The 27-year-old professional wrestler, born Demi Bennett but known professionally as Rhea Ripley, is making a name for herself among some of the best the wrestling world has to offer, and in 2023 the talented Australian competitor became the first woman in history to win a Royal Rumble match.

She’s experiencing a career high, at the moment, and sharing all that newfound success with her similarly talented fiancé, with whom she shares a passion for the ring.

Rhea Ripley’s soon-to-be husband

Rhea Ripley isn’t married just yet, but she announced in August of 2023 that she is officially engaged. She and Matthew Adams, another talented Australian wrestler, have been together since 2022, and in late 2023 they started planning their future together.

Known professionally as Buddy Matthews or Buddy Murphy, Adams is signed on with All Elite Wrestling as a member of the villainous House of Black stable. He’s best known for his time with the WWE, however, which saw Adams become the first Australian national to win a championship back in 2015, when he and his partner Wesley Blake won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Ripley and Adams are the star couple of the wrestling world, at the moment, after spending years simply crossing paths during workouts. What started as a professional relationship gradually transformed into romance, and their upcoming nuptials are closely watched by fans of the pair.

Their engagement was announced to the masses on Aug. 9, 2023, when Ripley shared a snapshot of her and Adams in all their recently-engaged joy. Subtly showing off a gorgeous ring fittingly set in a deep black band, Ripley shared her “pure f**king happiness” alongside a charming shot of her and her soon-to-be hubby.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.