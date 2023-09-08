Who is Rosie Londoner’s husband?

Before lifestyle influencers came about through the TikTok and YouTube realms, bloggers were the real deal. For many people, they still are. Reading something explanatory all while enjoying the allegory in its midst just hits differently from watching a 40-second clip where someone just tries to get some clicks. I don’t want to say the effort isn’t there, but it just isn’t the same.

One of the many bloggers who remain closely knit to her medium is none other than Rosie Londoner, a lifestyle blogger known for her website “The Londoner.” Generally, her outgoing and cheery persona has granted her a loyal fanbase, who actively read her posts in addition to following her daily life through Instagram as well. For a long time, readers of the blog noticed the constant mention of Londoner’s boyfriend throughout her posts, without ever putting a face to the name — that is until they finally tied the knot. So who is her husband?

Who is Philip Jan Van Sandwijk, Rosie Londoner’s husband?

In July 2018, Londoner finally shared the long-awaited wedding ceremony photographs that so many fans had been requesting. Hoping to finally get a glimpse into her now-husband’s identity, the so-mysterious “boyfriend,” would no longer be just a stranger. In fact, we were given a name during her beautiful wedding post on The Londoner, where she shared: “Mr. PJ van Sandwijk kissed his bride, and became my husband!”

Although the blog post was written keeping in mind Sandwijk’s wishes for privacy – as the blogger states in her FAQ adding he’s quite a private individual — we finally got a name at last. And that’s when readers of the blog noticed that her husband wasn’t just any commoner. In fact, Sanwijk is a successful British film producer, known for his works The Rescue (2021), Thirteen Lives (2022), and Locked Down (2021).

Despite being a public figure, Sanwijk’s wish for privacy has been carefully respected, as the producer is rarely seen in any of Londoner’s posts. What we do know, is that the couple welcomed a baby girl – Lily Valentine – in 2019, who accompanies her parents in every single adventure shared by Londoner. Even if we don’t see Saljwick very often, Lily’s presence is far more prominent on her mother’s Instagram page.

So there you have, her husband is no longer a mystery to be unveiled, even if he remains closely hidden from the camera lens. In the meantime, you can find all of Rosie’s posts on The Londoner.