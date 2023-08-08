Who is Skylar Staten Randall, daughter of Bryan Randall?

On August 5, Sandra Bullock‘s husband — 57-year-old Bryan Randall — lost his 3-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The couple wed in 2015 after meeting during a photography shoot where Randall photographed the actress, and since then, they have remained by each other’s side through thick and thin, even as Randall received the life-threatening diagnosis of ALS. Neither Bullock nor Randall ever had biological children, but the couple raised their two kids whom they adopted early on in their relationship and treated as their own.

To the surprise of many fans — however — Randall already had a child from his previous relationship with Janine Staten. Due to his private demeanor, accompanied by Bullock’s very own wish for privacy, very few details arose regarding their past relationships. In fact, even fewer details were revealed regarding the pair’s own endeavors – so much so that Randall’s battle with ALS remained a secret to all those who weren’t within the couple’s inner circle. With that in mind, Bullock isn’t the only one mourning the loss of her husband; Skyler Staten Randall is also mourning the loss of her father.

Who is Bryan Randall’s daughter?

Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images

Aside from the two children already shared with Bullock – Louis Bardo and Laila – the actress had also welcomed Randall’s oldest daughter, Skyler, into their growing family. Despite being from Randall’s previous relationship, Skyler was still considered one of the couple’s children, even if she has maintained a reserved demeanor likely stemming from her past and difficult life.

According to Dailymail, Skyler Staten Randall was born in September 1993 in Los Angeles to Randall and his then-girlfriend, Janine Staten. Unfortunately, from a young age, Skyler was forced to face a harsh reality when she lost her mother to addiction. Both Randall and Staten struggled with substance use for a long time, but while Randall was capable of attending rehab and successfully getting clean, Staten wasn’t so lucky and passed away in 2007.

From then on, Skyler was raised by her maternal grandmother, Pierrette, while Randall was in rehab, and once he got clean, the photographer entered a successful battle for the custody of his daughter when she was 14. Despite this tumultuous young life, Skyler finished high school and eventually moved to Arizona for college, hoping to pursue a career as a model – much like her dad had.

Unlike her father, however, Skyler never pursued a life in modeling, moving back to Los Angeles after some time. What’s more, she has kept an even lower profile than her father, and not much is known about her profession or even hobbies. All that is known is ultimately her name, her upbringing, all with a face to the name due to a circulating picture of the 30-year-old.

Skyler has not yet publicly commented on her father’s passing.